Resilient Youth for Change (YOCA) a non-governmental Organisation in Chibombo District of Central Province has called for intensified interventions to address HIV and AIDS infectious diseases among adolescent girls in Zambia.

YOCA Coordinator Philemon Chuma said that scientific evidence suggests that effective use of antiretroviral for PrEP represents a seminal development in HIV prevention efforts.

Mr.Chuma indicated that as Zambia will be commemorating HIV and AIDS Counseling and Testing Day on 15th August, 2022, there is need to improve access and adherence to PrEp for youth has the potential to substantially reduce the incidence of HIV in Chibombo district and the rest of the country among young people.

He said that in light of the high and increasing rates of new HIV infections among adolescents in Chibombo District, and a preponderance of data suggesting that PrEP is highly protective in diverse populations when used with adequate adherence, there is a clear need to move forward with efforts to implement PrEP among youth.

And Helga Mbulo an adolescent lead said there is a high need to strengthen empowerment and participation of Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) by increasing access to social protection and economic empowerment programmes, and by encouraging and promoting AGYW participation in national HIV and SRH programming and policy implementation processes.

Mbulo said at district-level HIV statistics are of particular importance for Zambia because, a district is the lowest level of decentralization where health services are organized and delivered.

‘’As AGYWs in Chibombo rural district, we have observed that there often substantial differences in HIV treatment access between Rural and Urban districts in Zambia suggesting that people living in some parts of the country are not benefiting equally and equitably,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, Afia Simpande another adolescent lead said in light of the high and increasing rates of new HIV infections among adolescents in Chibombo District, and a preponderance of data suggesting that PrEP is highly protective in diverse populations when used with adequate adherence, there is clear need to move forward with efforts to implement PrEP among youth.

Simpande said there is a high need to strengthen empowerment and participation of AGYW by increasing access to social protection and economic empowerment programmes, and by encouraging and promoting AGYW participation in national HIV and SRH programming and policy implementation processes.