9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government pledges to partner with Malawi, Mozambique to improve cross-border SRH services

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Government pledges to partner with Malawi, Mozambique to improve cross-border SRH services
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has pledged its commitment to forge a strong partnership with Malawi and Mozambique aimed at improving the provision of cross-border sexual reproductive health services for migrants, young vulnerable people and other interest groups.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Paul Thole made the pledge when he opened a three-day tripartite meeting on Sexual-Reproductive Health Rights-HIV Knows No Borders in Chipata.

The meeting that has brought together representatives from Mozambique, Malawi and the host Zambia seeks to review identified key challenges in addressing health, migration and other non-health issues affecting the three border Countries.

Speaking in a speech read for him by Eastern Province Assistant Secretary, Clement Chilembo, Mr Thole said access to health by cross-border migrants is currently a challenge due to a lack of consistent and strong coordination mechanisms.

“This challenge is exacerbated for irregular migrants due to fear of detention and deportation. Similarly, provision of other services to enhance the protection and well-being of migrants such as safe and age-appropriate detention, representation and access to appropriate and effective case management remains a challenge,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary said that the meeting will foster the improvement of access to Sexual Reproductive Health services for the people in the three Countries when they cross borders.

“This tripartite cross-border meeting will build on our existing capacity to combat barriers to quality services to migrants as they are most at risk,” he said.

Traditional leaders from Zambia, including Chief Pembamoyo, Chieftainess Mkanda, Chieftainess Kawaza and a representative of Chief Madzimawe, Induna Lukezo, are also attending the meeting.

The Sexual-Reproductive Health Rights-HIV Knows no Borders is a regional initiative implemented by the International Organisation for Migration in partnership with Save the Children.

The initiative is aimed at improving the quality of life and HIV/Sexual Reproductive Health Outcomes among vulnerable youths, migrants and sex workers in Southern Africa, covering six countries that include Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia.

Previous articleLuapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has been attacked at his home in Chingola

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government pledges to partner with Malawi, Mozambique to improve cross-border SRH services

The government has pledged its commitment to forge a strong partnership with Malawi and Mozambique aimed at improving the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has been attacked at his home in Chingola

General News Chief Editor - 0
Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has been attacked at his home in Chingola in the Copperbelt Province by unknown criminals armed with a machete...
Read more

LCC calls on businesses to acquire health permits

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Lusaka City Council (LCC) is calling on all business entities in the city to acquire Health Permits for 2023 during this year's licensing...
Read more

Public order act, not bad – clergy

General News Chief Editor - 0
Caritas Solwezi Director, Fr. Noel Haaninga says the current Public Order Act (PAO) is not an entirely bad document. Speaking in an exclusive interview...
Read more

Minister of Information and Media has advised people to be careful when buying used motor vehicles from Japan

General News Chief Editor - 14
Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has advised members of the public to be cautious when purchasing used motor vehicles from online dealers...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.