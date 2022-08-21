Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged the people of Lufwanyama Byembya area to allow enumerators from the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTART) to count them.

Mr. Matambo said the enumerators are government envoys that have been sent to capture data on human population and housing.

Mr. Matambo said today in Lufwanyama at Bwembya Baptist Church where he graced the congregation’s building fundraising event.

Mr. Matambo said allowing enumerators to collect data will enable government to know the exact number of human populations in the country and enable proper planning for development.

He said the enumerators have been given numerous tools that will enable members of general public identify them and that the public should not worry.

And Mr.Matambo has instructed the provincial education officer, Stephen Chishiko and his health counterpart, Charles Mwinuna to ensure that they establish a school and a clinic in the area.

The Copperbelt province Minister said the two provincial heads should work closely with the ward development committee and see to it that the two facilities are established.

Mr. Matambo disclosed that the people of Bwembya cover long distances to access health care adding the same is with pupils who walk over 20 kilometres to go to the nearest school.

And Reverend in charge, Levy Kapempe said government and the church must work together to uplift both social and spiritual lives of the citizens.

Rev. Kapempe said government should also ensure that churches are helped to acquire pieces of land and construct conducive buildings where congregants can fellowship the Lord from.

He said Zambia is slowly being transformed and that the church is very happy to have the minister in the area.

Rev. Kapempe added the church in Lufwanyama will work closely with civic leaders in ensuring that the 2022 national population census and housing is a success.

Meanwhile, Lufwanyama Member of Parliament, Kenny Siachisumo said a lot of schools and health facilities have been earmarked for upgrading and construction in Lufwanyama.

A tune of one hundred- seven- thousand Kwacha was raised during the fundraiser of which 20- thousand Kwacha was donated by Mr. Matambo.