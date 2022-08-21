9.5 C
Transfers should not separate married couples – Parliamentarian

By Chief Editor
A parliamentarian says there is a need for newly married couples once married to remain together in marriage and not be separated on account of transfers.

National assembly nominated Member of parliament Likando Mufalali says the New Dawn administration under the leadership of President Hakahinde Hichilma has discouraged the issue of transferring of married couples from each other as it brings instability in families .

Mr Mufalali noted that the President’s directive of reuniting the married couples who are working but in distant marriages will bring stability in families that were on the verge of collapsing due to distance.

He said this is government’s desire that working married couples are re-united which is in line with the principles and national values of the country that will help development and increase productivity.

The lawmaker urged newlywed couples to remain together and love and trust each other in marriage and uphold the existing national values and principles.

Mr Mufalali was speaking as guest of honor during a wedding ceremony for Ndambo Imboela and Lusa Lombanya held at D’lila restaurant in Ibex Hill in Lusaka.

He also urged the couple to build a stronger relationship between the two and ensure that they always communicate and trust to build a strong foundation in their marriage .

Meanwhile, father to the Groom, Imboela Imboela urged the newly wed to seek God’s guidance in their marriage and always for them to build a stronger relationship in their marriage based on trust and love.

And the bride’s father, Mwamba Lombanya advised the couple to always love and respect each other in marriages.

