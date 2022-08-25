President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged his administration’s support to all sports disciplines in the country.

And President Hichilema says all sports disciplines should be treated the same, adding that there is no minor and major sports hence should be given equal support.

The Head of State said when he hosted a luncheon for the just-ended commonwealth games medalists and the National women’s football team.

He explained that government will ensure that it invests more resources in sports activities just like in other sectors such as health and education.

” There is no minor sports, let’s remove this notion, all sports disciplines are important, this is why government will support all the sports activities, we should invest more money in sports just like in education and health,” he said.

Hichilema further called on concerted efforts from all stakeholders in nurturing the various potential that has been exhibited in different sports disciplines in the country.

He also praised the three medalists and the copper queens for putting up a spirited fight at the just ended commonwealth games and the Africa women’s cup respectively.

He explained that the performance is an indication of the player’s commitment to saving the country diligently hence their commitment should be appreciated.

” We are proud of you, your achievement in all the sports disciplines is an achievement of the country, it’s collective achievement and team work which is very important to us and we grateful as a country, “he noted.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu thanked President Hichilema for his continued support towards sports development in the country.

Nkandu explained that in the last one year, the country has performed well in different sports competition that it has participated in.

The minister cited the minting of gold at the just ended commonwealth games, as an achievement that was last attained over 20 years ago.

“20 years since Zambia own a gold medal at the commonwealth games, the senior men’s team also own 2022 COSAFA cup and the qualifying of the Chase federation to the world cup next year all these achievements have been recorded just in one year,” he explained.

All the achievements were made possible through the additional budgetary support that government provided to over 15 sports disciplines that had engagements in the recent past.

During the same function various corporate companies made donations to the three medalists comprising a two bedroomed house for 400 meters gold medalist Muzala Samukonga, over K310,000 cash.

Silver boxer medalist Steven Zimba got K81,000 while boxer Patrick Chiyemba who got a bronze medal has walked away with over K67,000 and other gifts.

While the Copper queens have been given a 16 seater mini bus donates by kinglong company and cash prizes.