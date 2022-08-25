The Patriotic Front(PF) has reacted to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)’s hint to block Hon Joseph Malanji and Hon Bowman Lusambo to contest the respective Kwacha and Kabushi Constituencies.

Speaking when he addressed the media yesterday, PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda said the statement from ECZ is highly embarrassing.

Mr Nakacinda said the statement was clearly an inside job by the UPND in their continued attempt to block the duo from contesting.

“From the onset, the removal of Nshindano, the motive behind is now being revealed. It is manifested clearly before our eyes,” he said.

“The UPND are attempting to totally compromise the institution charged with the responsibility of presiding over elections. The statement from ECZ, first of all, it is bad at law… the ECZ is not the court. It has no mandate or indeed authority to interpret the law and even come up with the position.”

Hon Nakacinda argued that the role of the ECZ is to scrutinise the documents prescribed in the Constitution required for someone to be eligible to contest at nomination.

He said if anybody has an issue in relation to the law or otherwise, they go to the court to petition that particular nomination.

“Unfortunately, the ECZ has petitioned themselves, come up with the ruling against candidates who have not even filed the nomination,” he said.

“It is a laughable statement. But beyond that, the UPND through the ECZ in that statement, they are treading on dangerous grounds.”

The PF MCC warned that if the ECZ insists on such manoeuvres, they are attempting to put the country on fire.

He said this is because they can’t play with the emotions of people as charged as it is in both Kabushi and Kwacha.

Hon Nakacinda however warned President Hakainde Hichilema that the politics he is undertaking are only leading to the destruction of the country’s peace.

“I want to charge whoever is behind this statement at ECZ, stop this nonsense. You will not be there to heal the wounds that you want to open up in this country,” he said.

“You issue such a reckless statement after demolishing houses in Chingola. We want to appeal to the UPND, let’s all contribute and work together to make sure that these democratic processes of elections don’t lead us into chaos.”

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) issued a statement that it will not accept nomination from any candidates who’s elections were nullified by the Constitutional court thereby causing vacancies in the National Assembly.

The statement from ECZ has been received with mixed reactions with most stakeholders ruling the electoral commission offside on the matter.

Meanwhile, The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) said that both Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji are eligible to re-contest the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by elections following the nullification of their seats.

According to the statement issued by LAZ, Hon Malanji’s eligibility to re-contest is dependent on whether he will produce evidence that he has a Grade 12 certificate at the time of filing in nominations while Hon Bowman Lusambo is eligible to recontest the Kabushi seat because the court merely nullified the seats and did not disqualify the him.

Below is LAZ’s full statement