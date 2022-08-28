Government has expressed concern over the continued trends of couples killing themselves over avoidable marital disputes.

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata says couples should always seek the help of elders each time they have disputes to avoid killing each other.

The Permanent Secretary also urged couples to seek the guidance of the church elders, pastors, priests, Bishops and Apostles for spiritual guidance.

Mr Kamalata said this last night during Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary’s Augustine Kasongo’s daughter Eunice Kasongo ‘s wedding at the government complex in Lusaka.

He said that it is sad that most people killing each other are young couples who are supposed to contribute to national development.

Zambians should reject the spirit which is causing couples to kill each other as it is alien to the peace that people enjoy in the country.

“It is a demon coming into this country and we should all pray against it.,” Mr Kamalata said.

Mr Kamalata also advised relatives to avoid interfering in the marriage of the young couples as it contributes to conflict which is resulting in most divorces.

And Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo said the marriage of his daughter Mr Gerald Mwape testifies that the national values and principles being promoted by government are being adhered to by their children and families.