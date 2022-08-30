Ex-Chipolopolo trainer Honour Janza has started work as interim Tanzania head coach a day after his appointment.

The Tanzania Football Federation on Monday named Janza as new Taifa Stars coach in an interim capacity after firing Kim Poulsen.

Janza was until his appointment coaching Tanzania side Namungo FC.

On Tuesday, the former Zesco United and Red Arrows coach led Tanzania local players in training at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium ahead of this Saturday’s CHAN qualifier against Uganda.

Tanzania is preparing for the second round CHAN qualifier against Uganda to be played on September 3, 2022 in Kampala, Uganda.

Janza is being assisted by Mecky Mexime and goalkeeper coach Juma Kaseja.

He was the last coach to qualify Chipolopolo to the Africa Cup in 2014.