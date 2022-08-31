Forty-three (43) Million Kwacha has been disbursed by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to facilitate the immediate construction of critical Crossing-Points and Road improvement works in selected rural Districts under the Rural Infrastructure Development component in the 2022 Ministry Budget.

The funding is earmarked on supporting the selected Districts in various Provinces to immediately embark on the construction and rehabilitation works of identified projects before the onset of the rains.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary (Administration) Mr Maambo Haamaundu announced that Chama District has received Eight (8) million Kwacha as part payment from the requested total amount of K8,645,691.12 for the construction and rehabilitation of selected crossing points.

Mr Haamaundu added that Seven (7) million Kwacha has been disbursed to Kasenengwa District, as part payment of K11, 474,738.12 which was requested to facilitate for the construction of three critical crossing points and five other identified points in the District.

He further noted that, Eight (8) million Kwacha has been disbursed to Mongu District, while in Vubwi District, Three (3) million Kwacha, which is a part payment towards the total requested amount of K 3,638,142.00, has also been disbursed.

“The funds are earmarked for immediate rehabilitation of critical crossing points in these two Districts,” he said

He stated that, of the requested amount of K6, 850,000.00 in Gwembe District, a total of K5 million-part payment, has been disbursed for the rehabilitation of damaged bridges and culverts on the Tobe-Sompani and Hanyombo-Bunyente Roads.

Mr Haamaundu said for Chadiza District, K3 million was disbursed as part payment from the requested total amount K3,436,854.96 for the construction of three critical crossing points in the area.

And out of the requested amount of K3, 053,300.00, a total of K3 million has been disbursed to Mulobezi District to facilitate for the rehabilitation of 10 kilometers of selected Township Roads, Mr Haamaundu highlighted.

He cited that K3 million was disbursed for Katete District as part payment from the total amount of K3,173,547.64, as requested for the construction of three critical crossing points.

He mentioned that in Mambwe District, K3 million was disbursed for the construction of three critical crossing points from the requested total amount K3, 968,023.60.

The Ministry further disbursed K4, 248,994.40 to Ndola City Council for the rehabilitation of Kapalala Market in Masala Township, this follows an inferno that swept through the trading area on 16th August, 2022 at about 20:30 hours.

The Permanent Secretary has also advised all the Local Authorities to utilize the funds for the intended purpose in order to achieve meaningful development.

Mr Haamaundu further implored them to submit progress reports and financial returns once funds are utilized.