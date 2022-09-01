9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 1, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Reformed Church in Zambia calls for peaceful and violent-free campaigns

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Feature Politics Reformed Church in Zambia calls for peaceful and violent-free campaigns
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kabushi Constituency-based clergy Rev. Charles Ngoma of the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) has called for peaceful and violent-free campaigns in the run-up to the 15th September Parliamentary by-election in Kabushi.

Four candidates last week successfully filled their nominations before Kabushi Constituency returning officer Elias Mwalaba.

The candidates are Osius Telela of the Leadership Movement, UPND’s Bernard Kanengo, Richard Kalasa an independent candidate and Alfred Yombwe another independent candidate.

Rev. Ngoma of RCZ – Masala Congregation in Ndola said violence witnessed in Kabushi Constituency before the 2021 General Elections should not be repeated. He warned youths against being used to promote violence in Kabushi Constituency by politicians.

“My appeal to the clergy and as one of the fathers in Kabushi Constituency, I want to encourage the youths, let us distance ourselves from political violence. Desist from political violence. Let us not be used as tools of violence. Young people try to be an instrument of peace. Let us try to be agents of people as we prepare to vote. Let us not experience what happened last year. There was a lot of violence in Kabushi Constituency last year. We don’t want violence in our constituency. We say peace for Kabushi because the Bible says where there is peace the Lord commands a blessing and a blessing for Kabushi Constituency can only come when there is peace. Let’s get to cast our votes peacefully,” Rev. Ngoma said.

He said the Kabushi Parliamentary by-election gives the opportunity to citizens to make the right decision when casting their ballot on 15th September.

“Again I want to repeat to the youths, let us not be used as tools of violence but let us prepare ourselves to make the right decision to cast our votes at the right time. This is the right time that we have to cast our vote. I repeat it, how good and pleasant for brethren to dwell in peace and unity. The scripture continues saying there the Lord commands a blessing and so young people let us say no to violence and let us say yes to peace that is deserved by everyone for the betterment of our constituency. Our constituency has many challenges and many opportunities at the same time so we can only tap in the opportunities that are in Kabushi Constituency when we distance ourselves from political violence,” Rev. Ngoma said.

The clergyman encouraged the Church in Kabushi Constituency to pray for peaceful elections. Rev. Ngoma further implored Churches to welcome politicians and pray for them.

“I want to encourage the Church in Kabushi Constituency to let us pray for peace and let us encourage our politicians that they should not be involved in political violence. When politicians come to Church let us pray for them, let us welcome everyone so that the name of the Lord may be glorified. May God bless Zambia, and may God bless the Kabushi constituency and other constituencies that are having by-elections. We pray for peace and unity in those constituencies God bless you,” he said.

The Kabushi Seat fell vacant after the Constitutional Court upheld the High Court’s decision to nullify the election of Patriotic Front (PF’s) Bowman Lusambo over violence and bribery.

Mr Lusambo saw his nomination rejected after it was declared invalid by Returning Officer Elias Mwalaba during last week’s nomination day at Lubuto Secondary School.

Previous articleNew Heritage Party Dismayed over High Cost of Transport

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Reformed Church in Zambia calls for peaceful and violent-free campaigns

Kabushi Constituency-based clergy Rev. Charles Ngoma of the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) has called for peaceful and violent-free...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND reports Corruption in Kwacha and Kabushi aim at causing fresh nominations

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The ruling UPND on the Copperbelt has reported alleged corruption pertaining to the impending Kwacha and Kabushi Constituency Parliamentary by-elections to the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC). The...
Read more

Christian Churches Monitoring Group to monitor the By- Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
The Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) has declared that it will monitor the by elections in Luangwa, Kabushi and Kwacha slated for 15 September,...
Read more

Five candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the forthcoming Kwacha Constituency

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Five (5) candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the forthcoming Kwacha Constituency by-election in Kitwe on the Copperbelt. The successful candidates include Jaya...
Read more

UPND business executive accepts Party’s decision to re-adopt candidates who lost elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
United Party for National Development (UPND) member and Copperbelt-based business executive Mellbin Muyoba Simangolwa has accepted the ruling party’s decision to re-adopt Bernard Kanengo...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.