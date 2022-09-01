Kabushi Constituency-based clergy Rev. Charles Ngoma of the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) has called for peaceful and violent-free campaigns in the run-up to the 15th September Parliamentary by-election in Kabushi.

Four candidates last week successfully filled their nominations before Kabushi Constituency returning officer Elias Mwalaba.

The candidates are Osius Telela of the Leadership Movement, UPND’s Bernard Kanengo, Richard Kalasa an independent candidate and Alfred Yombwe another independent candidate.

Rev. Ngoma of RCZ – Masala Congregation in Ndola said violence witnessed in Kabushi Constituency before the 2021 General Elections should not be repeated. He warned youths against being used to promote violence in Kabushi Constituency by politicians.

“My appeal to the clergy and as one of the fathers in Kabushi Constituency, I want to encourage the youths, let us distance ourselves from political violence. Desist from political violence. Let us not be used as tools of violence. Young people try to be an instrument of peace. Let us try to be agents of people as we prepare to vote. Let us not experience what happened last year. There was a lot of violence in Kabushi Constituency last year. We don’t want violence in our constituency. We say peace for Kabushi because the Bible says where there is peace the Lord commands a blessing and a blessing for Kabushi Constituency can only come when there is peace. Let’s get to cast our votes peacefully,” Rev. Ngoma said.

He said the Kabushi Parliamentary by-election gives the opportunity to citizens to make the right decision when casting their ballot on 15th September.

“Again I want to repeat to the youths, let us not be used as tools of violence but let us prepare ourselves to make the right decision to cast our votes at the right time. This is the right time that we have to cast our vote. I repeat it, how good and pleasant for brethren to dwell in peace and unity. The scripture continues saying there the Lord commands a blessing and so young people let us say no to violence and let us say yes to peace that is deserved by everyone for the betterment of our constituency. Our constituency has many challenges and many opportunities at the same time so we can only tap in the opportunities that are in Kabushi Constituency when we distance ourselves from political violence,” Rev. Ngoma said.

The clergyman encouraged the Church in Kabushi Constituency to pray for peaceful elections. Rev. Ngoma further implored Churches to welcome politicians and pray for them.

“I want to encourage the Church in Kabushi Constituency to let us pray for peace and let us encourage our politicians that they should not be involved in political violence. When politicians come to Church let us pray for them, let us welcome everyone so that the name of the Lord may be glorified. May God bless Zambia, and may God bless the Kabushi constituency and other constituencies that are having by-elections. We pray for peace and unity in those constituencies God bless you,” he said.

The Kabushi Seat fell vacant after the Constitutional Court upheld the High Court’s decision to nullify the election of Patriotic Front (PF’s) Bowman Lusambo over violence and bribery.

Mr Lusambo saw his nomination rejected after it was declared invalid by Returning Officer Elias Mwalaba during last week’s nomination day at Lubuto Secondary School.