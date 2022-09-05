9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 5, 2022
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

PR Girl successfully held the 2022 edition of Lusaka July under the theme ; Emeralds in a Zambian World

By staff
55 views
0
Photo Gallery PR Girl successfully held the 2022 edition of Lusaka July under the...
staff

PR Girl media held the 2022 Lusaka July under the theme; Emerald in a Zambian World.

Pictures from the event

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

27.

27.

28.

29.

30

31

32.

33.

Previous articleIMF deal has given Zambia the opportunity to grow the Economy-Nalumango

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Photo Gallerystaff - 0

PR Girl successfully held the 2022 edition of Lusaka July under the theme ; Emeralds in a Zambian World

PR Girl media held the 2022 Lusaka July under the theme; Emerald in a Zambian World. Pictures from the event 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 27. 27. 28. 29. 30 31 32. 33.
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Holstar surprises fans with the release of his latest Rock inspired EP ‘Nkani Za Mutima’

Photo Gallery staff - 0
Duncan Sodala professionally known as Holstar surprises fans with the release of his latest Rock inspired EP ‘Nkani Za Mutima’ which means ‘Affairs of...
Read more

Zambia’s Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya wins BBC News Komla Dumor award

Photo Gallery staff - 11
Zambian TV and radio presenter Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya has won the 2022 BBC News Komla Dumor Award. At 25, Buyoya is the youngest recipient of...
Read more

El Mukuka remixes “Far Away” by Enzo Siffredi

Photo Gallery staff - 0
About a year ago, in the middle of the pandemic, El Mukuka discovered a song called “Far Away” by Enzo Siffredi that had been...
Read more

Sampa The Great unveils new single “Bona”

Photo Gallery staff - 8
Later this summer, Sampa The Great will release her new album As Above, So Below. Sampa recorded the album after moving back to Zambia, the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.