The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba has said her tour of the Northern Circuit which started from Chinsali, Kasama, Mansa and Samfya was meant to appreciate the investments the Workers Compensation Fund Control Board is putting up in the circuit.

Hon. Tambatamba disclosed that her Ministry’s mandate is to provide oversight on all projects of WCFCB and other statutory bodies under her Ministry’s charge to ensure Government’s agenda of prudence and optimal utilisation of funds.

Ms. Tambatamba added that the New Dawn Government’s agenda of providing equal development will be realised through investments such as these to give a meaningful return and provide jobs by bringing modern hospitality facilities that will help transform the North to become the next tourism destination.

She added that so far she has visited all the projects the fund has invested in within the Northern region starting from Chinsali where WCFCB will put up a hotel, in Kasama a hotel and shopping mall and finally in Samfya Convention Centre, hotel and mall on the frontage of lake Bangweulu.

The Minister wrapped up her visit in Mansa where was recieved by the Provincial Permanent Secretary who was represented by Assistant Secretary to the Permanent Secretary, John Mwasha.

The Minister has since left for Lusaka for other engagement