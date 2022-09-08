9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government to start sensitising Luanshya farmers on FISP changes

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Government to start sensitising Luanshya farmers on FISP changes
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Agriculture in Luanshya district in the Copperbelt province is set to begin sensitising farmers on the minor adjustments to the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) ahead of the 2022/2023 farming season.

Luanshya District Commissioner, Once more Ng’onomo, said the farmers will be sensitised on the changes which include the movement from operating as farming cooperatives to individual farmers managing their process.

Mr. Ng’onomo disclosed that farmers will be expected to make individual deposits as opposed to previous collective deposits made by farming cooperatives.

He added that FISP will now include the use of biometrics for beneficiary farmers in the collection of farming inputs.

He said following the government’s recent clean-up of the farmers’ registers countrywide, individual farmers’ biometrics were obtained from the 2021 Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) voter register from which 6,117 farmers were captured and the ones not reflecting will have to be activated for them to benefit from the FISP exercise.

Mr. Ng’onomo indicated that Luanshya district has cleaned up the register, which has resulted in the reduction of the number of farmers from 9,021 FISP beneficiaries to 7,521.

The process allowed for the identification and elimination of ghost farmers and illegal beneficiaries such as civil servants and those in meaningful employment.

FISP beneficiary farmers will be expected to make a deposit of K400 and receive a 10 kilogramme (kg) bag of maize seed, three by 50 bags of urea and basal fertilizer, with either a 20 kg bag of groundnuts seed or a 25 Kg bag of soya bean seed.

Previous articleThe $1.6 million Repair of the TAZARA bridge across Chambeshi river complete
Next articlePresident Hichilema fires Ministry of Mines PS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema fires Ministry of Mines PS

President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary, Dr. Sakwiba Musiwa. In a statement...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema fires Ministry of Mines PS

General News Chief Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary, Dr. Sakwiba Musiwa. In a statement made available to the media...
Read more

Poacher jailed, fined K242,000 for poaching

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Itezhi Tezhi Magistrates Court has found a farmer guilty of unlawful possession of game meat and sentenced him to three years in prison. The...
Read more

Council of Churches and Pentecostal Assemblies join in Condemning Lusaka July

General News Chief Editor - 25
The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) and the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAOG) Zambia have condemned the Lusaka July Fashion Festival held over...
Read more

UNZA, LAZ and SAIPAR honours Professor Muna Ndulo

General News Chief Editor - 10
The University of Zambia (UNZA), the Southern African Institute for Policy and Research (SAIPAR) and the Law Association of Zambia celebrated Muna Ndulo, William...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.