Chipolopolo Zambia coach Aljosa Asanovic has named a 27-member team for next weekend’s Three Nations friendly tournament in Libya.

Zambia will play Libya and Mali at the friendly tournament that will be staged in Benghazi from September 21-27.

Asanovic’s team has 12 European-based call-ups led by the regular headliners in particular the British-based trio of Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala and Enock Mwepu.

Another six are based on the continental and include goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata of Sekhukhune United in South Africa, midfielder Clatous Chama of SC Simba in Tanzania and TP Mazembe defender Tandi Mwape.

Zambia, who enters camp this weekend in Lusaka, will face Libya in the first game on September 21 and Mali on September 24.

GOALKEEPERS: Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune-RSA)

DEFENDERS: Benedict Chepeshi, Allan Kapila (both Red Arrows), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Miguel Chaiwa (BSC Young Boys-Switzerland), Frankie Musonda (AYR United-Scotland), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Luka Chamanga (Power Dynamos), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC)

MIDFIELDERS: Edward Chilufya (Midtjylland-Denmark), Prince Mumba (NK Istra-Croatia), Kelvin Kampamba (Zesco United), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Emmanuel Banda (Djurgarden- Sweden), Roderick Sekhukhune-RSA), Kings Kangwa (Red Star Belgrade-Serbia), Enock Mwepu (Brighton-England), Lubambo Musonda (Horsens FC-Denmark), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos), Rally Bwalya (Amazulu-RSA)

STRIKERS: Patson Daka (Leicester-England), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (Glasgow Rangers-Scotland), Ricky Banda (Red Arrows)