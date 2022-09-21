9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

5,000 condoms to be distributed to young people in Zimba

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Health 5,000 condoms to be distributed to young people in Zimba
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zimba District HIV/AIDS Co-ordination (DACA) Advisor Doreen Hamkankala says 5,000 condoms are earmarked for distribution next week to young people. Ms. Hamkankala says the condoms will be distributed in strategic places, adding that a lot of reproductive people especially youths from 15 – 49 years engage themselves in illicit sex.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Ms. Hamkankala stressed that Zimba Town Council’s condom distribution exercise would be done as a routine activity aimed at ending HIV AIDS by the year, 2030.

“Zimba Town Council working with the District HIV/AIDS Committee will distribute 4,000 male and 1,000 female condoms to enhance protected sex in the district,” she said.

The DACA observed that Zimba is situated along the Livingstone – Lusaka road hence a lot of people tend to engage so much in sexual activities.

She revealed that people can get tested for free for HIV at Zimba Mission Hospital or any other health facility in the district so that they know their HIV status.

She urged Zimba residents not to endanger their lives by engaging themselves in unprotected sex.

Ms. Hamkankala adds that young people who could not abstain from sex are encouraged to use condoms to avoid re-infecting others.

She notes that the HIV prevalence rate is high in Zimba district attributing this as due to multiple sexual partners, careless lifestyles, lack of information as well as traditional myths associated with AIDS.

Previous articleCiSCA condemns Mumbi Phiri continued incarceration, UPND should not be blaming a failed Judicial System

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

5,000 condoms to be distributed to young people in Zimba

Zimba District HIV/AIDS Co-ordination (DACA) Advisor Doreen Hamkankala says 5,000 condoms are earmarked for distribution next week to young...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ministry of Health clarifies on the alleged shortage of Antiretroviral Drugs in Zambia

Health Chief Editor - 6
The Ministry of Health has clarified that there is no shortage of Antiretroviral Drugs in Zambia as suggested by some media reports. Permanent Secretary for...
Read more

The recall cotton wool and the unavailability ARV Zidovudine drug hampers health delivery countrywide

Health Chief Editor - 6
Despite the effort being made by the Government to provide improved health care services such as access to medicine in the country, there have...
Read more

Government to establish maternity wings in each health facility

Health Chief Editor - 1
Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the government is working towards implementing a policy that will ensure that all health facilities in the country have...
Read more

Youths at high risk due to myths surrounding sexual and reproductive health

Health Chief Editor - 1
Save Environment and People's Agency ( SEPA ) chief executive officer, Mailes Muke says a number of youths are at high risk of having...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.