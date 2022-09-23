Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu are out of this weekend’s two friendlies against hosts Mali in Bamako.

FAZ General Secretary said in a statement released on Friday that the England-based duo has withdrawn from the friendly to Mali due to medical reasons.

Patson and Chipolopolo captain Mwepu have been training with the team since it arrived in Bamako on Tuesday.

And Kashala disclosed that goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata will miss Friday’s opening game against Mali as he continues to recover from a knee injury he sustained at his South African club Sekhukhune United over two weeks ago.

The Chipolopolo technical bench is banking on their first-choice goalkeeper recovering in time for Zambia’s final friendly against Mali on September 26.

Friday’s opening friendly match will kick off at 21h00 Zambian time.