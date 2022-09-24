By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

Interesting discourse has taken center stage lately in the nation about no other than sodomy and homosexuality! As expected in the era of internet, social media has obviously been set ablaze with conflicting views from everyone who reckons they ought to add their voice to the debate, somehow…….from the clergy in both established and struggling Churches, individuals attempting to cut their teeth in politics and activists trying to assume the role of heroes, senior citizens watching life fast pass by and individuals eager to prove that they remain morally upright in this SINFUL world!

While some people have argued it’s only now that the practice has notoriously become prominent, others have insisted it would be hypocritical to pretend it’s only now such a phenomenon is being introduced in the nation. It has been there for ages, they insist……only that society has talked about it in muffled tones.

One such interesting discourse we were able to capture was on Facebook was on Andrew Sakala’s page! Readers might be keen to learn that Mr. Sakala is a veteran scribe with many years of experience under his belt having plied his trade at the Times of Zambia, ascending to a coveted position as editor, and most recently as president of the hitherto influential Press Association of Zambia.

“Truth be told, ” he wrote. “While some including some Church leaders are pointing fingers at the state for the rise in LGBTQ cases, the truth is promotion and normalization of this culture is taking place right in our homes. How? Check the movies, reality shows and even cartoons on pay TVs such as DStv, Gotv and Top Star.”

Alderman Patrick Tembo who once served as Mayor of the city of Kitwe had a contrary view. He argued that it is unfortunate that our society has become a dumping ground for what he termed, “filthy, immoral and strange practices which are tied to the aid we are receiving from the imperialists!” He somehow hinted that there didn’t seem to be sufficient political will on the part of the current administration to curb the vice.

In agreeing with Alderman Tembo, Joseph Phiri argued that the curse upon us is poverty. He felt that It’s like we have no choice but accept the practice lest we will not get additional loans.

This was, however, immediately shot down by David M Mwanangombe. He couldn’t help but wonder what the so-called Lusaka July which was introduced during the PF regime was all about. “Tasila Lungu and Miles Sampa have prominently graced that event in the past, long before UPND got into government. Can they shed some light on it?” he asked.

Charles Lukonde weighed in arguing that one had to be nuts to think that some of our people have become gay within a space of 12 months! He contended that thieving ex- ministers……nay, a clique of thieves, PF criminals and their surrogates were hellbent on derailing the new government buoyed up by a rotten judiciary and the corrupt police service where a deputy IG was a thief! “The New Dawn Administration has on several occasions stated that they do not support gay rights, both before and after they came into power. Who is on record having pardoned a gay couple when the courts found them guilty?” he wondered.

On the other hand, Innocent Daka revealed that they grew up alive to the fact that ‘bazungu’ priests in Anglican and Catholic had abused boys associated with their churches. “In the 1980s when we were young, we used to hear whispers in our community how alter boys and priests had developed some peculiar strong bonds. Alter boys, some of them who are priests today would confess having been molested by priests!”

Patrick Kabanshi insisted that these things have always been a part of our society. He argued that, “We gain absolutely nothing by wishing them away! I think the solution first lies in admitting that this is here to stay and we then figure out how best we can strike some balance of living with it.”

Given the forgoing, it is quite clear homosexuality has always been very much part of our society just like your other list of “SINS” as highlighted in the Bible no matter how much we try to pretend and condemn it or turn some people into eunuchs.

Even if we round up all those we consider as ‘queer,’ dump them in the dungeon and throw away the keys, the walls of prison won’t change their sexual orientation. They’d still continue enjoying themselves in there, and once they come out, they’d carry on as if nothing happened to them. As Kabanshi seems to suggest, the best is to get to know these folks and understand them. If it is something that requires prayer, let us pray for them but if it something that we can’t change such as hereditary, let us stop hiding in the so-called culture and accept them as they are!

Let us avoid emotions or insults and debate intelligently…….