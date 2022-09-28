Two civil servants working for the Ministry of Health in Kaputa have appeared in the magistrate court for assaulting fellow officers.

Titus Mutebesi, a nurse at Kaputa District Hospital has been charged for assaulting Derick Kamainza, a hospital administrator at the same facility.

The assault resulted in the complainant losing three front teeth.

Particulars of the offence are that on 12th September 2022, at around 19:30 hours, Dr. Kamainza went to buy food from a named butchery in Kaputa town centre where he found Mutebesi, who was in the company of two other friends.

According to facts before the court, Dr. Kamainza greeted the accused who then responded by throwing a beer bottle that landed on the complainant’s mouth and instantly knocked out the teeth.

The complainant then rushed to Kaputa police station where he obtained a medical report.

Dr. Kamainza further revealed to the court that the incident forced him to replace five teeth.

But the accused, who appeared for plea and trial before Kaputa Magistrate, Charles Chanda, denied the charge.

Mutebesi denied hitting the complainant with a bottle but stated that he used his fist as confirmed by a police statement that was recorded on the day.

The magistrate has since adjourned the matter to 29th September for continued trial and extended the police bond that was given to the accused.

And in a related matter, a 30-year-old pharmacy technologist at the same hospital Ken Zimba also appeared in the court for assaulting Nyambe Sitali, a fellow health practitioner at the hospital.

It is alleged that on the 20th September 2022, Zimba assaulted the complainant who sustained body pains.

Zimba however pleaded not guilty to the charge and the court has since set Wednesday 28th September 2022 for commencement of trial.