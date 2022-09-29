9.5 C
Super Eagles Nigeria legend Emmanuel Amunike said he relishing his new appointment as Zanaco technical consultant.

The 1994 AFCON winner and ex- Nigeria assistant coach was unveiled on Thursday in Lusaka on a long-term deal.

“I can guarantee you that we will work hard, at times you will see me play on the field with players so that we can give them confidence and that they can be better than us coaches. I want to help the players to grow,” Amunike said.

“But we have to bear in mind that whatever we do in life, it goes with a process. Before someone runs you first have to walk, before you can walk, you have to stand.”

Amunike returns south of the Equator for his second high-profile appointment after steering Tanzania to their first AFCON appearance in 39 years at the 2019 tournament.

He will see what exactly he is up against this Saturday when 12th placed Zanaco hosts defending FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows in a Lusaka derby at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco also heads into their weekend fixture having lost their last two matches.
 

