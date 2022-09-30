9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 30, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

A voter’s card is not a requirement to access Farming Inputs- Agric Minister

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy A voter's card is not a requirement to access Farming Inputs- Agric...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri has clarified that a voter’s card is not a requirement for one to qualify to benefit from the Farmer Input Support Programme.

And the Minister says a beneficiary farmer is not required to pay any other money apart from the K400 contribution for them to access farming inputs under FISP.

Delivering a Ministerial statement to parliament on the procurement of fertilizer this afternoon, Mr. Phiri said qualifications for one to be on the programme include being a member of a cooperative or farmer organization dully registered under the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises or the Registrar of Cooperatives.

Mr. Phiri said the beneficiary should be a registered farmer, should cultivate 5 hectares of land or less, should have the capacity to pay the K400 contribution to the government, and should be a Zambian carrying a Green NRC with an active phone number.

Meanwhile, Mr. Phiri said the government has saved over 153 million Dollars from the procurement of over 300, 000 metric tons of fertilizer for the 2022/2023 farming season.

Delivering a ministerial statement on the procurement of fertilizer this afternoon, Mr. Phiri said 153, 665.1 metric tonnes are Urea while 153,665.10 metric tonnes are D-compound fertilizer.

Meanwhile, the National Union Of Small Scale Farmers In Zambia-NUSFAZ- has disclosed that over 100,000 farmers have been left out of the government sponsored Farmer Input Support Program-FISP- for the upcoming 2022/2023 farming season.

NUSFAZ Executive Director Ebony Lolozhi says his union has since begun engaging the government through the ministry of agriculture, to see a way forward regarding the affected small scale farmers.

And Mr. Lolozhi has warned that failure by government to begin to adequately finance climate change interventions through the national budget and create capacity for farmer’s resilience against climate change as well as fund research and extension services, disasters will continue to threaten Zambia’s food security.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri has disclosed that government has in an effort to avoid fertilizer supply companies from failing to deliver on their contracts, not awarded any company a tender to supply more than 100,000 metric tonnes of the commodity.

Mr. Phiri told Phoenix News that during the last farming season, some fertilizer suppliers failed to supply over 100 000 metric tonnes of fertilizer and that one of them still has a balance of about 17,000 metric tonnes of the input.

Previous articleHH’s continued the continued ´persecution of former President Edgar Lungu will divide the nation-Antonio Mwanza

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

A voter’s card is not a requirement to access Farming Inputs- Agric Minister

Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri has clarified that a voter's card is not a requirement for one to qualify...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

2023 National Budget should be gender sensitive-NGOCC

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Executive Director Anne Mbewe Anamela has said the 2023 National Budget should be gender sensitive. Minister of Finance and...
Read more

ZDA hails govt. for creating strong investment base

Economy Support Editor - 1
Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Acting Director General Albert Halwampa says the new dawn administration has created a strong base for investment. Mr Halwampa said government...
Read more

Fuel price likely to increase after tax re-introduction-expert

Economy Support Editor - 3
An energy expert has predicted an increase in pump prices following the government's decision to introduce a tax on fuel. Chiko Mudenda explained that the...
Read more

Nevers Mumba Mumba nods agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products with China

General News Chief Editor - 1
Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) leader Nevers Mumba says the signed agreement on duty-free treatment for Zambian products corresponding to 98 percent of tariff...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.