Super Division star Ronald Kampamba has made his debut for Kansanshi Dynamos in their 2-0 win over Green Eagles on Saturday at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.

Sate Sate played the last 14 minutes of the lunchtime game after coming in as late substitute in the 80th minute to replace fellow striker Jesse Were.

Kampamba joined Kansanshi on a three-year contract last month after leaving his boyhood club Nkana.

Meanwhile, first half goals by Gerald Chisha and Marvin Jere propelled Kansanshi to their second win of the season in this Week 6 encounter.

Forward Jere opened the scoring after 14 minutes and striker Chisha’s goal came six minutes away from the half time break.

Kansanshi moves to eight points in six matches as Eagles remain on seven points after posting their third loss of the campaign.