Economy
Fisherman killed in a hippo attack in Shangombo

A 26 year old man of Litala village in Lilondo ward of Shangombo District has died after a hippo attack in Lilondo main stream.

The victim Mikatazo Shakandombe and another male , Kambonyi Ndano , went fishing in the evening when a hippo attacked the canoe they were in.

Lilondo ward councilor, Lipeta Lizina ,  who confirmed in an interview on Thursday  revealed that the fishermen were fishing along Lilondo main stream when a hippo unexpectedly attacked them around 23:00.

Mr Lizina said Mr. Shakandombe’s  body was only discovered the next day around 10:00hrs at  the scene of the incident.

The Ward Councillor revealed that the matter has been reported to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife office in the rural Town.

Similar incidence of human – wild animal conflict occurred last in June, 2022.

“ We now don’t have their office in the district, they are in Sioma and we need help especially that the next rain season is upon us.

“The body of Mikatazo Shakandombe has since been buried in Litana village, “  the ward councillor said.

And Kambonyi Ndano, the survivour,  disclosed shortly after the burial of Mikatazo Shakandombe that he managed to swim to land after the hippo attacked their canoe which capsized.

“ after we capsized I could not see my friend I swam to the land and got help from the community who came to help me search for him but to no avail until the next day,”

