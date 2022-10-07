Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma has announced that the impasse at the Kasumbalesa border has now been resolved.

Mr Lufuma said the issues that saw Truckers refusing to transit into Congo DR until security is provided have now been settled.

He said the meeting to resolve the matter was held in a cordial environment with Congolese counterparts.

“Current situation was the line of trucks, bumper to bumper, stretching from Kasumbalesa down to Chililabomwe hence holding commerce and trade between the two countries and SADC. In a cordial and friendly atmosphere we resolved that security will be provided by our DRC colleagues and that Trucks must start crossing and trekking into Congo DRC first thing in the morning today starting at 6hrs to 20 hrs henceforth,” he said.

Mr Lufuma announce that an SOS line (called green line) will be given to all the truckers for contact in case of any emergencies.

“I must inform the Zambian people that as we speak today the trucks started crossing as early as 6hrs.”

The negotiations team comprised of three Ministers Jack Mwiimbu, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Elisha Matambo Provincial Minister for Copperbelt Province and Mr. Lufuma.

The Ministers later addressed Truckers and assured them of security.

“We would like to thank our Congolese counterparts for their cooperation and commitment to resolving the problem. The riotous behaviour and looting which ensued yesterday has been stopped and calm has been restored in the border town of Kasumbalesa.”