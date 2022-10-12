Opposition Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says until the court gives its judgement on the pending cases pertaining to the for the Kwacha and Kabushi parliamentary by-elections, the election date set by the Electoral Commission of

Zambia is null and void.

Mr. Sinkamba says although the decision will enable the electorate in the two constituencies to have representation in Parliament, it would have been better for the commission to set the polling date after the court judgement on Thursday.

The opposition leader in an interview felt that the Commission’s decision to announce the election date was illegal as it seems not to have adhered to the court judgment that stayed the election in the first place.

“We are in total disregard of what ECZ has announced, this matter is in court for guidance on how it should proceed so unless we get

guidance from the court whatever ECZ is talking about is in vain, proper directives on how to proceed will be made by the court

tomorrow,” he said.

The opposition leader and others decided to take the matter to court in order to help the electorate in the said two constituencies not to lose

representation in parliament for the next four years.

That is if elections are not held within 90 days from the time the two seats were nullified as well as to have the two disqualified candidates heard by the court.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) Kitwe District Chairman Shadreck Chataba said the ruling party was ready for the

polls.

He expressed confidence that the party will carry the day because it has done its homework in terms of campaigning.

“We are ready for the elections and we are very confident of winning come rain, come sunshine because we have engaged all the electorates

in all the Kwacha constituency wards, so we are ready for the election on any date to face any candidate,” He said.

Yesterday the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced that the Kwacha and Kabushi parliamentary by-elections will be held on the 21st

October, 2022.

The Election was earlier stayed by the High Court to allow the court decide in a matter that Mr. Malanji and Mr. Lusambo sought

clarification on their eligibility to recontest their seats after their nomination papers were rejected by the Electoral Commission of

Zambia.

According to the announcement by ECZ, the Kwacha and Kabushi parliamentary by-elections will go ahead without fresh nominations.