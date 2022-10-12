9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Lt. Gen Sitali commends the existing military ties between the United States Army and the Zambia Army

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Lt. Gen Sitali commends the existing military ties between the United...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Army Commander Sitali Alibuzwi has commended the existing military ties between the United States Army and the Zambia Army.

Lieutenant General Sitali said the Zambia Army enjoys close cooperation and Partnership with the United States Army in various areas.

Lt. Gen Sitali was speaking in Washington DC where his attended the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) conference.

He explained that the Zambia Army stands ready to benefit best practices from the conference which is being held under the theme, “Building the Army of 2030”.

The Army Commander said the conference theme resonates well with the Zambia Army’s vision of having a professional, modern and versatile Army that meets the aspiration of the people of Zambia by the year 2025.

Earlier, Lt Gen. Alibuzwi was part of the delegates that attended the official opening of the AUSA conference with keynote address by the Secretary of Army Christine Wormuth.

Equally, President of the Association of American Army General Robert Brown addressed the conference which attracted 30,000 delegates and over 650 exhibitors.

The Zambia Army Commander is also expected to hold high level engagements with several key military leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

This is according to a statement on Tuesday Zambia Army Spokesperson Martin Liyungu.

Previous articleChieftainess Threatens to Sentence Subjects to Hard Labour for not sending Children to School

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Lt. Gen Sitali commends the existing military ties between the United States Army and the Zambia Army

The Zambia Army Commander Sitali Alibuzwi has commended the existing military ties between the United States Army and the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

20 male Ethiopians apprehended in Choma for illegal entry

General News Chief Editor - 0
A joint team of Immigration and Police officers in Choma district have apprehended 20 male Ethiopian for illegal entry. Department of Immigration Public...
Read more

HH hosts 13 GBV survivours at State House

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema and first lady Mutinta Hichilema yesterday afternoon hosted a private luncheon for the thirteen gender-based violence ( GBV ) survivors ...
Read more

597 killed in 8,919 road traffic accidents recorded Zambia during the third quarter of 2022

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Police Service has disclosed that 597 people were killed in 8,919 road traffic accidents recorded country wide during the third quarter of...
Read more

ACC Arrest former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka for corruption, involving $17 million

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka for corruption, involving US$17,958,150.00. Mr. Kalaluka, aged 45, of house no. 28597/M State Lodge,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.