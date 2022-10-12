The Zambia Army Commander Sitali Alibuzwi has commended the existing military ties between the United States Army and the Zambia Army.

Lieutenant General Sitali said the Zambia Army enjoys close cooperation and Partnership with the United States Army in various areas.

Lt. Gen Sitali was speaking in Washington DC where his attended the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) conference.

He explained that the Zambia Army stands ready to benefit best practices from the conference which is being held under the theme, “Building the Army of 2030”.

The Army Commander said the conference theme resonates well with the Zambia Army’s vision of having a professional, modern and versatile Army that meets the aspiration of the people of Zambia by the year 2025.

Earlier, Lt Gen. Alibuzwi was part of the delegates that attended the official opening of the AUSA conference with keynote address by the Secretary of Army Christine Wormuth.

Equally, President of the Association of American Army General Robert Brown addressed the conference which attracted 30,000 delegates and over 650 exhibitors.

The Zambia Army Commander is also expected to hold high level engagements with several key military leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

This is according to a statement on Tuesday Zambia Army Spokesperson Martin Liyungu.