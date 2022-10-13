President Hakainde Hichilema has described his trip to Namibia as key in enhancing the business and trade ties beyond Zambia and Namibia.

And President Hichilema says the trip will also help Zambia exploration and growing its trade and economic opportunities through the use of the port of the Walvis Bay corridor.

He explained that Zambia will take advantage of the interaction with Namibian President Hage Geingob on the use of the corridor by Zambia for its markets and other suppliers like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Hichilema was speaking in an interview with Journalist upon arrival from Namibia where he had gone for a visit at the invitation of that country’s President Hage Geingob as a special guest at the Swakopmund International Trade Expo.

“The trip was useful, very valuable, I am sure you were following everything, very important interaction with President Geingob, meetings went well, a lot of content which is useful to us, Walvis Bay dry port bay which we toured today plus many others, “he said.

The plane carrying President Hichilema touched down at the Zambia Airforce Base at 18:02 and on hand to receive the President was Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Civil Chiefs and other senior government officials.

Others were the Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu and the Deputy Mayor of the city of Lusaka Ketty Nanyangwe among others.

President Hichilema said the country wants to utilize the opportunity of using the Walvis Bay corridor to enhance its trade growth agenda across different borders.

While in Namibia the President also engaged with both potential investors and partners to advance efforts to re-establish Zambia as an investment destination of choice.

He also addressed the Zambia-Namibia Business Seminar where he delivered a keynote statement.