Kanyama Member of Parliament Monty Chinkuli says he is disheartened with reports that some Constituency Development Fund (CDF) beneficiaries in his Constituency plan to share the empowerment grants meant to bring development in communities.

Speaking during a handover ceremony of CDF grant cheques in the constituency, on Friday, the lawmaker government will not condone retrogressive behaviour.

” I encourage people in Kanyama Constituency to instead work hard and ensure that the much needed jobs are created through various approved CDF programmes, ” he stated.

Mr. Chinkuli however thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for walking the talk through the CDF empowerment initiative that will uplift lives of the citizenry.

62 groups out of the 118 beneficiaries have received K976,000.00 for the first and second quarter of 2022.

“We are happy with the funds that we have received through the CDF funds,” said Mr. Chinkuli.

And Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu who graced the occasion advised beneficiaries not to derail from the visions they have but instead remain focused and bring development in Kanyama through their different projects.

“ Government has faith in this program so go out and work hard by growing your businesses in order to better your lives and that of your communities,” she said.

Ms. Zulu also challenged the empowered groups to ensure that the grants they have received are seen in increased income activities, reduced poverty and growth of their project ventures.

She said that the empowerment Programme is ongoing adding that those that have been empowered this year will not be on the list next year in order to accommodate others.

Kanyama Constituency has 118 beneficiaries under the CDF empowerment Programme for the year 2022 with an allocation of K1,956,233