9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 20, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

By Elections for Set for tomorrow as President Hichilema Woos Kwacha voters

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines By Elections for Set for tomorrow as President Hichilema Woos Kwacha voters
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded his campaign tour in Kwacha Constituency ahead of tomorrow’s parliamentary by- election. Mr Hichilema’s chopper left Kitwe for Simon Mwansa International Airport at 16:48 hours.

Earlier, President Hichilema in the company of several ministers and senior United Party for National Development (UPND) members held a road show in Kwacha Constituency where he appealed to people to vote for the UPND candidate, Charles Mulenga.

Mr Hichilema assured the people of Kwacha of massive development if they vote for Mr Mulenga.

President Hichilema who acknowledged the challenges of the residents of kwacha that include poor water reticulation and leaking sewer pipes, said his government will address their challenges.

He said his government remains resolute to work for the people of Zambia as demonstrated through the many development achievements already scored so far.

The people of Kwacha Constituency tomorrow will be voting for a member of Parliament.

The seat fell vacant after the court nullified the election of Joseph Malanji

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded his two-day working visit to the Copperbelt province.

President Hichilema whilst on the Copperbelt toured Kitwe Teaching Hospital to understand the challenges the health facility was faced with.

Earlier, the President visited the Copperbelt and Mukuba Universities where he inspected student hostels under construction.

President Hichilema was accompanied by Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda.

He was seen off at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International airport by Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo and other senior government officials.

Previous articleGovernment will tackle university, college accommodation challenges-HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

By Elections for Set for tomorrow as President Hichilema Woos Kwacha voters

President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded his campaign tour in Kwacha Constituency ahead of tomorrow’s parliamentary by- election. Mr...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There’s A Crisis In The Entire Legal System – Musumali

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
Socialist Party (SP) Vice President Cosmas Musumali says the country’s entire legal system is in a crisis because of the lacunas in the constitution,...
Read more

Ballot papers for By-Kabushi Elections have arrived in Ndola

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Ballot Papers for the Kabushi constituency parliamentary by-elections have arrived in Ndola. The truck carrying the ballot Papers arrived at Ndola's Civic Centre at...
Read more

President Hichilema arrives on the Copperbelt

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Ndola on a two -day- working visit on the Copperbelt province. While on the Copperbelt, President Hichilema...
Read more

Lungu thanks HH and the UPND Government for recognizing and respecting the national day of prayer

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government for recognizing and respecting the national day of prayer, fasting,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.