President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded his campaign tour in Kwacha Constituency ahead of tomorrow’s parliamentary by- election. Mr Hichilema’s chopper left Kitwe for Simon Mwansa International Airport at 16:48 hours.

Earlier, President Hichilema in the company of several ministers and senior United Party for National Development (UPND) members held a road show in Kwacha Constituency where he appealed to people to vote for the UPND candidate, Charles Mulenga.

Mr Hichilema assured the people of Kwacha of massive development if they vote for Mr Mulenga.

President Hichilema who acknowledged the challenges of the residents of kwacha that include poor water reticulation and leaking sewer pipes, said his government will address their challenges.

He said his government remains resolute to work for the people of Zambia as demonstrated through the many development achievements already scored so far.

The people of Kwacha Constituency tomorrow will be voting for a member of Parliament.

The seat fell vacant after the court nullified the election of Joseph Malanji

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded his two-day working visit to the Copperbelt province.

President Hichilema whilst on the Copperbelt toured Kitwe Teaching Hospital to understand the challenges the health facility was faced with.

Earlier, the President visited the Copperbelt and Mukuba Universities where he inspected student hostels under construction.

President Hichilema was accompanied by Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda.

He was seen off at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International airport by Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo and other senior government officials.