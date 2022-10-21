Over 2,000 candidates have been shortlisted from about 33,639 applicants jostling for jobs in all the 116 local authorities in Zambia.

The applications are for the 927 positions which were advertised by the Local Government Service Commission in August this year.

Local Government Service Commission Chairperson, Ackson Sejani, says the need to employ was identified after noticing various vacancies that are existing in the councils.

Speaking in Lusaka today when he received the final report on the shortlisted candidates from the adhoc committee that was engaged by commission, Mr. Sejani explained that adequate and well qualified human resource is a vital component in enhancing service delivery in the local authorities.

He explained that the commission will ensure that qualified and deserving personnel are employed to help the government effectively drive the full decentralisation process which it has embarked upon.

He has since thanked the adhoc committee, which comprised people from different commissions such as the civil service commission, correctional service commission, Anti-Corruption Commission and the private sector, for executing the shortlisting professionally.

Mr. Sejani disclosed that the final list of the successful candidates will be done by the commission and be published soon.

And Adhoc Committee Chairperson, Victor Nyasulu, said the shortlisting process, which took more than a month, ensured that all the applicants were given equal opportunities based on their qualifications regardless of ethnicity, gender, regional and political affiliation, adding that women and youths were given priority.

Mr. Nyasulu, who is also a Member of the Civil Service Commission stated that people living with disabilities were equally given an opportunity to compete for the jobs and 41 percent of those who applied in this category were picked.

He revealed that the division three applicants were referred to the established human resources committees to shortlist and recommend the successful candidates.