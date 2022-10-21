9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 21, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Over 2,000 applicants shortlisted for 927 vacancies in councils

By Chief Editor
55 views
1
General News Over 2,000 applicants shortlisted for 927 vacancies in councils
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Over 2,000 candidates have been shortlisted from about 33,639 applicants jostling for jobs in all the 116 local authorities in Zambia.

The applications are for the 927 positions which were advertised by the Local Government Service Commission in August this year.

Local Government Service Commission Chairperson, Ackson Sejani, says the need to employ was identified after noticing various vacancies that are existing in the councils.

Speaking in Lusaka today when he received the final report on the shortlisted candidates from the adhoc committee that was engaged by commission, Mr. Sejani explained that adequate and well qualified human resource is a vital component in enhancing service delivery in the local authorities.

He explained that the commission will ensure that qualified and deserving personnel are employed to help the government effectively drive the full decentralisation process which it has embarked upon.

He has since thanked the adhoc committee, which comprised people from different commissions such as the civil service commission, correctional service commission, Anti-Corruption Commission and the private sector, for executing the shortlisting professionally.

Mr. Sejani disclosed that the final list of the successful candidates will be done by the commission and be published soon.

And Adhoc Committee Chairperson, Victor Nyasulu, said the shortlisting process, which took more than a month, ensured that all the applicants were given equal opportunities based on their qualifications regardless of ethnicity, gender, regional and political affiliation, adding that women and youths were given priority.

Mr. Nyasulu, who is also a Member of the Civil Service Commission stated that people living with disabilities were equally given an opportunity to compete for the jobs and 41 percent of those who applied in this category were picked.

He revealed that the division three applicants were referred to the established human resources committees to shortlist and recommend the successful candidates.

Previous articleVice President Defends the Use of Old Ballot Papers in Today’s Elections as Turn out remain Low
Next articleService excellence should be a national agenda-Sikumba

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Service excellence should be a national agenda-Sikumba

Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba says there is need to make service excellence as part of national agenda. Mr Sikumba noted...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Police Arrest and Charge a female juvenile aged 19 for the faking abduction

General News Chief Editor - 3
Barely 3 weeks after the Zambia Police rescued 13 girls who were abducted, a girl in Matero has faked an abduction and hides at...
Read more

Government is concerned with the ever-increasing disputes regarding chiefdom boundaries-Nkombo

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government says it is concerned with the ever-increasing disputes regarding chiefdom boundaries which is detrimental to the development of the nation. Minister of Local...
Read more

DEC detains former Presidential Press Aide, Amos Chanda

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested former Presidential Press Aide, Amos Chanda for Theft of a...
Read more

Government will tackle university, college accommodation challenges-HH

General News Chief Editor - 4
President Hakainde Hichilema has re-assured students in institutions of higher learning that his government is committed to resolve their challenges. President Hichilema says the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.