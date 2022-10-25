Here are briefs of our foreign-based stars fared over the weekend.
=SWEDEN
Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 62nd minute of 2nd placed Djurgardens 4-0 home win on Monday night against bottom placed GIF Sundsvall.
=SERBIA
Midfielder Klings Kangwa missed Red Star Belgrade’s 2-1 away win over Ranicki on Sunday.
=DENMARK
Midtyjlland:Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 89th minute of 5th placed Midtylland’s 1-1 away draw at FC Copenhagen on Saturday.
Horsens:Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes for 9th planced Horsens but was not on target in Sundays 3-2 home win over number 5 side Silkenborg.
=SWITZERLAND
Miguel Chaiwa did not make the Young Boys team for Saturdays 1-1 home draw against Sion.
=ITALY
Forawrd Lameck Banda came off in the 46th minute for fourth from bottom Lecce in Sundays 2-0 away loss to Bologna.
=SCOTLAND
-Rangers:Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 78th minute of Rangers 1-1 home draw against Livingstone on Saturday but was not on target.
-Ayr United:Defender Francis Musonda is in action on Tuesaday night away to his ex-club Raith Rovers.
=ENGLAND
Patson Daka came off in the 62nd minute Leiceters s 4-0 away win over Wolves on Sunday but was not on target.