Here are briefs of our foreign-based stars fared over the weekend.

=SWEDEN

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 62nd minute of 2nd placed Djurgardens 4-0 home win on Monday night against bottom placed GIF Sundsvall.

=SERBIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa missed Red Star Belgrade’s 2-1 away win over Ranicki on Sunday.



=DENMARK

Midtyjlland:Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 89th minute of 5th placed Midtylland’s 1-1 away draw at FC Copenhagen on Saturday.

Horsens:Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes for 9th planced Horsens but was not on target in Sundays 3-2 home win over number 5 side Silkenborg.

=SWITZERLAND

Miguel Chaiwa did not make the Young Boys team for Saturdays 1-1 home draw against Sion.

=ITALY

Forawrd Lameck Banda came off in the 46th minute for fourth from bottom Lecce in Sundays 2-0 away loss to Bologna.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers:Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 78th minute of Rangers 1-1 home draw against Livingstone on Saturday but was not on target.

-Ayr United:Defender Francis Musonda is in action on Tuesaday night away to his ex-club Raith Rovers.



=ENGLAND

Patson Daka came off in the 62nd minute Leiceters s 4-0 away win over Wolves on Sunday but was not on target.