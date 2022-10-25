Alfred Lupiya is eying his second successive league win on Wednesday heading into his third game as interim Zesco United coach when they host FC MUZA in a rescheduled Week 8 fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Last Saturday, Zesco beat Kansanshi Dynamos 3-1 at Levy to hand Lupiya his first win after beginning his caretaker tenure exactly a week ago with a 2-1 away loss at Napsa Stars at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Lupiya is in charge following the dismissal of Mumamba Numba after two years at the helm following Zesco’s first round exit from the CAF Confederation Cup on October 15.

“My focus is to make sure that the team goes to where it belongs. The MUZA game will not be easy. They have a very good young side with one or two players at U-20. I have hinted to my players to take this game seriously. We need maximum points,” Lupiya told Zesco United Media.

Wednesday’s game is key for both Zesco and MUZA.

A win for 8th placed MUZA will see the promoted club projected to rise from 8th to 4th and join third placed Prison Leopards on 17 points who have a healthy goal difference.

Victory for Zesco too will see them move to number four from 9th where they currently sit on 12 points.

Three points against MUZA will see Zesco displace Napsa Stars from that position where the latter sits on 15 points.

But Zesco will be without Kenya striker Vincent Oburu who scored his second goal against Napsa and Kansanshi before pulling in a muscle in the latter match.



WEEKEND SCORECARD



2022/2023 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 7

19/10/2020

Napsa Stars 2(Augustine Mukenga 3″, Musonda Kapembwa 59″pen-Zesco United 19 (Vincent Oburu 19″)

WEEK 9

22/10/2022

FC MUZA 1(Mandra Muyela 15’pen)-Forest Rangers 0

Zesco United 3(Kezroni Kizito 21, John Chingandu 24′, Vincent Oburu 45′)-Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Marvin Jere 5′)

Power Dynamos 4(Kennedy Musonda 5′, Brian Mwila 17 22′, Emmanuel Kanda 86′)-Buildcon 0

Nkwazi 2(Justin Shonga 44′, christopher Zulu 63′)-Chambishi 0

Green Eagles 2(Ernest Mbewe 47′ 49′)-Zanaco 1(John Sikaumbwa 4′)

Lumwana Radiants 0-Green Buffaloes 1(Nicholas Mulilo 17′)

Napsa Stars 1(Enock Sakumukama 69′)-Kabwe Warriors

Red Arrows 3(Conlyde Luchanga 13′, Joseph Phiri 17′ 50′ pen)-Nchanga Rangers 1(Christian Saile 70’pen)

23/10/2022

Prison Leopards 0-Nkana 0

TOP SCORERS 2022/2023

=LEAGUE

23/10/2022

Lubinda Mundia(Prison Leopards):5

Kennedy Musonda (Power Dynamos):5

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):4

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):4

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):4

Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA):4

Justin Shonga (Nkwazi):3

Christopher Zulu (Nkwazi):3

Landu Meite (Prison Leopards):3

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):3

Benjamin Mukanda (Lumwana):3

Saddam Yusuf(Red Arrows):3

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):3

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):3

Vincent Oburu (Zesco):2

Kizito Keziron (Zesco):2

Conlyde Luchanga (Red Arrows):2

Ernest Mbewe (Green Eagles):2

Brian Mwila (Power Dynamos):2

Musonda Kapembwa (Napsa):2

Chabala Kasanda (Chambishi):2

Andy Boyeli (Chambishi):2

Innocent Kashita (Chambishi):2

Pedro Miguel (Nchanga Rangers):2

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):2

John Kosamu (Green Buffaloes):2

Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars):2

Austin Banda (Napsa Stars):2

Gerald Chisha (Kansanshi Dynamos):2

Moyela Libanda(Forest):2

Logic Chingandu (Nchanga Rangers):2

Enock Sabumukama (Napsa Stars):1

Christian Saile (Nchanga Rangers):1

Nichola Mulilo (Green Buffaloes):1

John Sikaumbwa (Zanaco):1

Mandra Muyela (FC MUZA):1

John Chingandu (Zesco ):1

Emmanuel Kanda(Power Dynamos):1

Augustin Mulenga (Napsa Stars):1

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):1

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):1

Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba (Kabwe Warriors):1

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):1

Thabani Kamusoko (Nkana):1

Boyd Musonda (Zanaco):1

Henry Besa (Nkwazi):1

George Ndhlovu (Nkwazi):1

Mweene Mumbi (Green Buffaloes)

Paul Katema (Red Arrows):1

Thomas Zulu (Red Arrows):1

Gerald Simusokwe (Forest Rangers:1

Wilmore Haatembo (Prison Leopards):1

Richard Zulu (Lumwana ):1

Malan Gondwe (Chambishi):1

Lionel Ngonga (Buildcon):1

Geoerge Chaloba (Red Arrows):1

David Obashi (Prison Leopards):1

Marvin Jere (Kansanshi):1

Elias Kazangarare (Nkwazi):1

Ronald Chibwe (Nchanga Rangers):1

Tesor Mbangi(Nkana):1

Faustin Bakodila (Power Dynamos):1

Ocean Mushure (Kabwe Warriors):1

Wezzy Kumwenda (Nkwazi):1

Francis Zulu (Prison Leopards):1

Timonthy Sakala (Buildcon):1

Enock Sakala Jr(zesco United):1

Collins Sikombe (Zesco United):1

Andrew Kwiliko (Lumwana Radiants)1

Thomas Banda (Nchanga):1

Placide Weta (Buildcon):1

Diamond Chikwekwe (Nkana):1

Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):1

Sydney Kasanda (FC MUZA):1

Kondwani Mhango (FC MUZA):1

Rickson Ngambi(FC MUZA):1

Kelvin Chomba (Chambishi):1

Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors):1

Davis Bwalya (Buildcon):1

Tshite Mweshi (Zanaco):1

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):1

Chitoshi Chinga (Forest Rangers):1

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):1

Patrick Gondwe (Nkana):1

Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes):1

Abraham Kanyanga (Lumwana):1

Kapambwe Musonda (Lumwana):1

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1

Alfred Leku (Zesco United):1

Jacob Kaunda (Power Dynamos):1

OWN GOALS

David Adoko (Napsa):1