9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

President Hichilema seeks AfDB aid

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy President Hichilema seeks AfDB aid
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has called for assistance from the African Development Bank (AfDB) in creating a platform for Zambia to address its debt restructuring process.

President Hichilema said that the AfDB can help Zambia mobilise resources through networking with the bank’s relations.

The Head of State noted that the consideration to bring on board the AfDB to help leverage its links that have been built over time, will help in turning the equation for financial support at a fair price.

Speaking when a team from AfDB called on him at Statehouse, President Hichilema said Zambia requires interventions in various areas that fit in the country’s agenda, and the financial sector is one of them.

He noted that Zambia is in a hurry for economic transformation, for the benefit of its citizens, hence the need for timely interventions especially after the principle of debt restructuring is agreed.

President Hichilema added that the country needs help with working on the content for debt restructuring, support that will be useful in addressing key issues.

The President assured that Zambia is committed to actualising various reforms despite operating under difficult circumstances such as COVID-19 and external wars.

“The role of AfDB is at the center of it all, this Zambia is happy to continue working with the bank especially on specific issues that need to deliver change for economic transformation,” President Hichilema stated.

And President Hichilema noted the need for Africa as a whole to turn around its economic status, in order for the continent to take its place at global level.

The Head of State further noted the importance of peace and a safe environment as a driver for Africa, to focus on economic and social development.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane was happy with the pre-discussions with the AfDB towards the debt restructuring process for Zambia.

Dr. Musokotwane explained that a request was made for the bank to add its voice for the creditors to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on debt restructuring.

The Minister also disclosed the issue for more investment for the country to grow employment opportunities for many, which continues to be a challenge for the country.

Meanwhile, leading the AfDB delegation, Executive Director Gerald Bussier assured that the bank is committed to addressing the issues raised by President Hichilema.

Mr. Bussier said the requests will be forwarded for possible action so that the country can receive the required support.

Previous articleNational Div 1 :Trident Open Two Point Lead

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

President Hichilema seeks AfDB aid

President Hakainde Hichilema has called for assistance from the African Development Bank (AfDB) in creating a platform for Zambia...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government reiterates support to footwear, leather goods design industry

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development has reiterated its commitment to providing comprehensive support towards the growth of small and medium entrepreneurs...
Read more

ZDA records increase in investment ventures

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has recorded 73.53 percent increase in investment ventures this year compared to last year. ZDA Acting Managing Director, Albert...
Read more

Barrick hoping to extend Lumwana mine to 2042

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Barrick Gold Corporation says promising drill results could see the life of its Lumwana copper mine extended to 2060 from 2042, its Chief Executive...
Read more

Government is ready to partner with private sector that are not just looking at reaping profit-PS

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The government has said that it is ready to partner with private sector that are not just looking at reaping profits but...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.