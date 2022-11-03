Green Buffaloes’ semifinal hopes in their 2022/2023 CAF Women’s Champions League debut campaign suffered a setback on Wednesday after losing to ten-women and hosts ASFAR.

Buffaloes blew away a one-nil 19th minute lead to sustain a 2-1 loss to the Moroccan club in Rabat.

Ireen Lungu put Buffaloes ahead but that lead lasted just eleven minutes when ASFAR equalized via a penalty converted by Moroccan international winger Fatima Tagnaout.

ASFAR won the penalty after Buffaloes goalkeeper Aisha Mbwana had fouled Itissam Jraidi.

Jraidi won hers and ASFAR’s second penalty in the 59th minute when Shepolopolo defender Martha Tembo tripped her in the box.

Tagnaout then completed her brace to cement the hosts’ comeback.

However, ASFAR ended the match with ten-women in the 75th minute after defender Zineb Redouani received a straight red in the 75th minute foul on Zambia international midfielder Natasha Nanyangwe.

It was also Redouani’s second booking of the day.

But Buffaloes failed to make their numerical advantage count as ASFAR spent the last quarter containing the modest pressure from the Zambian and 2022 COSAFA Women’s Club Champions.

ASFAR are through to the CAF Women’s Champions League semifinals with a match to spare ahead of their last Group A match this Saturday that will determine their top two classifications.

The Moroccan club will face the aptly named Determined FC of Liberia who is out after losing 2-0 to Simba of Tanzania in their penultimate Group A match.

Buffaloes on the other hand must now beat Simba this Saturday to progress to the semifinals.

The Zambian club is tied on 3 points with Simba but is second in Group A only on goal difference.