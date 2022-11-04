9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 4, 2022
Economy
Government backs Yango's business model in Zambia

Government says taxi hailing firm Yango has provided the much needed competition in the public transport sector. Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said government is happy that the entry of Yango on the Zambian market has resulted in affordable fares for commuters.

Mr Mweetwa who is also ruling PF Secretary General said government is happy that Yango is also supporting a lot of taxi drivers with business opportunities.

He was speaking on Thursday when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat radio programme.

Mr Mweetwa was responding to a phone call from a taxi driver of Lusaka who asked government to intervene in the alleged lower fees charged by Yango in Zambia.

The caller lamented how it is becoming difficult for him and other taxi drivers to make significant earnings because of Yango’s alleged lower fares.

But Mr Mweetwa explained that government cannot directly intervene in the issue of fares charged by Yango as a company.

“As government, we cannot step in and say Yango should be charging so much, that is purely a private sector issue, the only thing we can do as government is creating an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish,” he said.

Mr. Mweetwa said government supports all the technological advancements brought in by companies such as Yango.

“On the prices charged, I feel that the fares were part of Yango’s market entry strategy and I believe they will revise their rates once they settle down in the market,” Mr Mweetwa said.

