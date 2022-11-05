Government says it is urgently working around the clock to ensure that the KCM and Mopani Copper Mines issues are resolved as urgently as possible.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says discussions with the necessary stakeholders to find an amicable solution are already underway.

Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka today, where he refuted recent media reports suggesting that he is about give a final statement regarding the two mining firms , Mr. Kabuswe said it is too early to state a final position.

“As to how the talks have progressed, I think it will be unfair on both ZCCM-IH, who is ourselves as Government and also Vedanta to prematurely bring out anything when the talks have not reached a level where we can tell the nation where we are,” he said.

Government is eager to see to it that the two mines contribute towards the three million metric tonnes of copper target that has been set for the next decade.

Mr Kabuswe said the two mines need to deliver optimal production levels.

The Minister of Mines and Minerals Development said government is working closely with management for both mines to ensure that no worker loses employment.

And the Minister dismissed reports that Reliant Mining, a contractor at KCM will soon halt operations.

Mr Kabuswe said it is not true that the firm will prune all the workers and shutdown..

“It is an unfounded rumour, the truth of the matter is that reliant, is still a contractor at KCM and their contract has actually been extended,” he said.

Mopani Copper Mines is currently on care and maintenance while KCM is in liquidation.

President Hakainde Hichilema has previously pledged that his administration will resolve the impasse regarding the two mines.