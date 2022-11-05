9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 5, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

KCM and Moponi Copper mines impasse to be resolved soon

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy KCM and Moponi Copper mines impasse to be resolved soon
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 Government says it  is urgently working around the clock to ensure that the KCM and Mopani Copper Mines issues are resolved  as urgently as possible.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says discussions with the necessary stakeholders to find an amicable solution are already underway.

Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka today,  where he refuted recent media reports suggesting that he is about give a final statement regarding the two mining firms , Mr. Kabuswe said it is too early to state a final position.

“As to how the talks have progressed, I think it will be unfair on both ZCCM-IH, who is ourselves as Government and also Vedanta to prematurely bring out anything when the talks have not reached a level where we can tell the nation where we are,” he said.

Government is eager to see to it that the two mines contribute towards the  three million metric tonnes of copper target that has been set for the next decade.

Mr Kabuswe said the two mines need to deliver optimal production levels.

The Minister of Mines and Minerals Development said government is working closely with management for both mines to ensure that no worker loses employment.

And the Minister dismissed reports that Reliant Mining, a contractor at KCM will soon halt operations.

Mr Kabuswe said it is not true that the firm will prune all the workers and shutdown..

“It is an unfounded rumour, the truth of the matter is that reliant,  is still a contractor at KCM and their contract has actually been extended,” he said.

Mopani Copper Mines is currently on care and maintenance while KCM is in liquidation.

President Hakainde Hichilema has previously pledged that his administration will resolve the impasse regarding the two mines.

Previous articleMordon Malitoli Welcomes Sunzu’s Recall
Next articleUPND dominates the Local government by-election victory

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

PF scoops Chishibesonde ward by – election in Mpika

Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Charles Mutale has been declared winner of the Chishibesonde ward by – election in Mpika District...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF scoops Chishibesonde ward by – election in Mpika

Economy Support Editor - 0
Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Charles Mutale has been declared winner of the Chishibesonde ward by – election in Mpika District in Muchinga Province. The Electoral Commission...
Read more

UPND dominates the Local government by-election victory

Economy Support Editor - 0
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dominated in the local government election  which were held yesterday. The UPND has scooped the Mphomwa Ward...
Read more

Zambia Airports Corporation urged to compensate displaced farmers on Ndola

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo has called on the Ministry of Transport and logistics to expedite the process of compensating displaced farmers who...
Read more

Zambia says EximBank to represent Chinese lenders in debt talks

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Export-Import Bank of China (EximBank) will lead Beijing's team to renegotiate nearly $6 billion of loans that Zambia owes to Chinese state-owned creditors,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.