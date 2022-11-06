9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Sports
Nkana Draw But Stay Put in Relegation Zone

Nkana stays put in the bottom four relegation zone of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League table despite extending their unbeaten run to four games.

The limping Kitwe giants on Sunday drew 0-0 away at Nkwazi in a Week 11 fixture played in Lusaka.

It was Nkana’s fourth successive draw who has not won a league game since August 27 when they beat winless and bottom-of-the-log Buildcon 3-1 away in Ndola.

That win remains Nkana’s only 3 points they have picked up this season.

Nkana is third from bottom at number 16 with 9 points.
Nkwazi is three places above Nkana on 12 points.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi Dynamos posted their second straight win after beating second from last Kabwe Warriors 1-0 at home in Lumwana.

Bruce Musakanya scored the only goal of the game in the 34th minute.

Kansanshi is 9th on 16 points, six points behind leaders and defending champions Red Arrows.

