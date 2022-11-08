9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Updated:

Hichilema asks developed countries to release US$100bn support for climate change mitigation measures

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema has asked the developed world to provide US$100 billion to support climate change mitigation measures especially in Africa, which he said is hard hit.

Mr Hichilema said there is need for developed countries to fulfil their pledge of providing US$100 billion annually to finance climate change adaptation measures.

President Hichilema said this last night when he addressed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) world leaders summit in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm, El-Sheikh.

The high-level segment for Heads of State and Government event is the 27th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP27).

President Hichilema said Africa needs strong international partnerships and support in order to address the climate change threats facing the continent and the global community.

“For us to be able to maximise our contribution to addressing this global threat while at the same time safeguarding our people’s lives and livelihoods, we need strong international partnerships and support,” said President Hichilema.

He said Zambia, as the lead negotiator for African countries on climate change, will provide the necessary support in ensuring that collaborative efforts with the global community produce positive effects on addressing climate change.

Mr Hichilema observed that despite Africa contributing only four percent of global emissions, the continent is the most adversely affected by climate change.

President Hichilema observed that floods which recently affected countries such as Chad and Nigeria, and the prolonged severe drought sweeping across parts of Africa demonstrate the reality and threat of climate change on the continent.

He has since urged the climate change conference to recognize ‘Africa’s Special Needs and Special Circumstances” regarding climate change.

He expressed optimism that the COP27 taking place in Africa will deliver significant progress towards the implementation of feasible climate actions that seek to address priority issues for Africa and other developing countries.

President Hichilema told the COP27 conference that African governments have made tremendous commitments to combating climate change as demonstrated through the submission of their updated nationally determined contribution in line with the Paris agreement.

He said African governments are spending substantial resources on addressing climate change emergencies such as droughts, floods and food shortages.

President Hichilema said Zambia has also submitted an ambitious, revised and updated nationally determined contribution in line with the Paris agreement to hold global average temperature to below two degrees while pursuing efforts to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Mr Hichilema has meanwhile challenged the conference to act now as the planet needs urgent climate change action.

“We have an obligation and a noble task to deliver for the future generations, for our planet, especially that we are meeting on our continent that is most in need,” he said.

He said climate change adaptation remains a top priority for Zambia as the country has placed significant actions that are addressing the effects of climate change.

“Zambia is already experiencing impacts of climate change and we expect this to continue in the foreseeable future. Our geographical location, coupled with low levels of adaptive capacity as well as multiple socio-economic challenges make the country highly vulnerable to climate change effects,” the President said.

President Hichilema added that, “it is therefore our hope that COP27 will deliver a milestone outcome in advancing the work programme on the global goal on adaptation that we adopted in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021”.

He revealed that Zambia has identified mitigation actions which will see the country transition into a climate smart green economy.

The Head of State further said Zambia is promoting diversification and expansion of renewable energy sources from the traditional hydro power to solar energy.

President Hichilema also appealed to investors to partner with Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the electric mobility project to manufacture electric batteries and battery precursors as the global community transitions from fossil fuel propelled motor vehicles to electric vehicles.

Mr. Hichilema has meanwhile thanked Egyptian President Fattah El-Sisi for successfully convening the climate change conference and urged him to use his leadership of the COP27 to strive towards preserving the planet and protecting humanity.

The President is expected to attend high level discussions on climate change and other discussions on the sidelines of the COP27 Summit.

President Hichilema is expected to return home after concluding his engagements with other high-level delegates at the summit.

