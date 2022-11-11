Lusaka stages two Super Saturday fixtures that will have fans of domestic football fans in the capital frustrated about which game to watch rather than spoilt for choice.

The big one is obviously at Sunset Stadium where the two limping giants that have dominated Zambia football over the last 20 years will clash.

Nine-time champions Zesco United visit seven-time winners Zanaco.

Zesco is 5th on 17 points, five points behind leaders and defending champions Red Arrows.

Zanaco is 10th and two points behind their visiting rivals from the Copperbelt.

The match will see Nigerian legend and Zanaco’s technical advisor Emmanuel Amunike seeking his first league win against a big gun after overseeing seven games.

Amunike’s still early tenure has seen Zanaco fare modestly against other regular top-four finishers drawing 1-1 Arrows, losing 2-1 away at Green Eagles and a scoreless home draw against Power Dynamos.

Zesco on the other hand continues their transitional period under interim coach Alfred Lupiya who has lost once in his five games in charge with two wins and as many draws.

But it is goalkeeping musical chairs at Zesco that is still running.

Ian Otieno who cost Zesco’s progress in the CAF Confederation Cup in October back in favour.

Otieno only returns after Mwenya Chibwe sustained an injury in Zesco s 3-2 home win over Buildcon on November 5.

Chibwe replaced Gregory Sanjase three games ago after the latter took over from then out of favour Otieno.

Meanwhile, up in nearby Ridgeway, a reunion of pals is in store at Edwin Emboela Stadium.

Green Buffaloes will host Napsa Stars in what has been a minor Lusaka derby over the years.

But it has been garnished by childhood friends and former coaching partners.

Buffaloes coach Masauso Tembo will face off against Napsa’s Perry Mutapa.

The pair worked together at Lusaka Dynamos from 2013 to 2015 and at Power Dynamos from 2020 to 2021.

Masauso and Mutapa later met last season in Division 1 when the former was at promoted MUZA when they beat Napsa 1-0 before he left to join Buffaloes this season.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 12

12/11/2022

Forest Rangers-Nkwazi

Zanaco-Zesco United

Nkana-Lumwana Radiants

Nchanga Rangers- Green Eagles

Chambishi-Power Dynamos

13/11/2022

Buildcon-Kansanshi Dynamos

13h00: Prison Leopards-Red Arrows

15h00: Kabwe Warriors-FC MUZA