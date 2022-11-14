Government has flagged off the farming inputs distribution in Mbala under the Food Security Pack (FSP) programme for the 2022/2023 season.

Mbala District Commissioner Annie Paul says the early distribution of inputs will promote household food security among viable but vulnerable farmers.

Flagging off the exercise on Monday, Mrs. Paul however advised beneficiaries against selling the fertilizer and seeds or else risk being blacklisted from the programme.

” I strongly warn beneficiaries against selling the fertilizer and seeds as that doing will result in you being blacklisted from the programme, ” she warned.

And Thomas Kaunda , the District Community Development Officer, has revealed that the department has received 4,248 by 50 kilograms (kg) bags of Compound D fertilizer and 2,124 by 50 kg bags of Urea.

The district has also received 2,124 by 10 kg bags of maize seeds and 700 by 10 kg bags of bean seeds.

Following the development, Mr. Kaunda said his office is grateful to government for the early delivery of the inputs for the food security pack this farming season.

Mr Kaunda has since assured the public that the department is ready to work hard to ensure that the inputs are distributed to all the 2,124 beneficiaries in good time.

Meanwhile, St Paul village headman Sefelino Mulenga 71 has commended government for its commitment in uplifting the living standards of the people in the country.

Mr Mulenga explained that the government is implementing a number of programmes that are helping vulnerable people.

Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba has flagged off the farming inputs for the 2022/2023 farming season to all provinces under the Food Security Pack programme.

Speaking during the event, Tuesday, Mwamba said over 200, 000 households were set to benefit from the programme.