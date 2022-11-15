9.5 C
Fashion and Frankie Ruled Out of Israel Friendly

The Football Association of Zambia has confirmed that an injury has ruled out Glasgow Rangers striker Fashion Sakala from Thursday’s friendly against Israel.

Fashion will miss the friendly away at Petach Tikva together with fellow Scotland -based defender Frankie Musonda.

Chipolopolo team physician Dr Wesley Ngongo disclosed that Musonda of Scottish second-tier side Ayr United is also injured.

“Basically all the players called into camp managed to report and are all in good health and ready to participate in the game against Israel,” Dr Ngongo said.

“However two players, Fashion Sakala and Frankie Musonda haven’t been able to report to camp.

“But after further consultations with medical staff from their respective clubs it was found that they are both injured as a result they will not be able to participate in the upcoming games.

“We have been in discussions with both the players and their medical staff and together it was decided that the best course of action was for them to complete their rehabilitation at their respective clubs.”

Fashion has missed Rangers’ last two games since he limped off in the 84th minute in a 2-1 away loss at St Johnstone on November 6.

Musonda has missed one match and last featured for Ayr on October 29 in a 2-0 away win over Arbroath.

