‘Paymaster’ Mwaba Talks About Power Dynamos’ Kitwe Derby Prospects

Ex-Power Dynamos star Kellies Mwaba has warned that his old side’s current good form is not a guarantee that they will easily beat Nkana in Saturday’s Kitwe derby away in Wusakile.

Ahead of the first leg of the 2022/23 Kitwe derby, Power are top of the league table with 25 points while Nkana are placed 13th on the table with 15 points.

In a pre-match interview, former forward Mwaba predicted a balanced derby.

“The game will be 50-50.The team that will utilise their chances will win the derby,” he said.

“The local derby is unpredictable. Local derby is not like that, you may be playing well but when your opponent just scores one that may be the end.”

“The team that will score first is likely to win the match. Power are playing well but tomorrows’ game won’t be about how well they have played in the past,” Mwaba said.

Paymaster has told Radio Icengelo Sports that he wants Power to beat Nkana.

“Let the game be peaceful but I would like to see Power win the game,” Mwaba said.

