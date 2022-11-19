9.5 C
Power Dynamos Beat Nkana in Kitwe Derby To Go Top

Power Dynamos stole the show in the Kitwe derby when beating archrivals Nkana 1-0 in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match in Wusakile.

Striker Kennedy Musonda scored the only goal at Nkana Stadium to help Power stay top of the league table.

Musonda registered his ninth goal of the league campaign after 50 minutes to stun the home side.

Power have a one point lead at the top with 28 points as Nkana remained on 15 points after 14 matches played.

The Arthur Davies side are one point above second placed defending champions Red Arrows, who posted a 2-1 win over Lusaka rivals Nkwazi on Saturday.

In other games, former champions Zesco United recorded their third successive defeat in a week when losing 2-0 against Chambishi in the away fixture on Saturday.

Malani Gondwe 55 and Francis Kasaka scored for Chambishi.

Zesco remained 11 points away from leaders Power.

FAZ SUPER DIVSION WEEK 14 RESULTS

Buildcon FC 0-2 FC MUZA

Chambishi 2-0 ZESCO United

Nchanga Rangers 1-1 NAPSA Stars

Nkana 0-1 Power Dynamos

Prison Leopards 3-2 Lumwana Radiants

Red Arrows 2-1 Nkwazi

