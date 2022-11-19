The University of Zambia has been ranked 6th best university in Africa from 156 universities in 20 countries by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

At the global level, UNZA has been ranked in the 501-600 position out of 1,799 participating universities.

Announcing the development, UNZA Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Boniface Namangala, said that the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings included 1,799 universities from 104 countries and regions, making them the largest rankings in the year among the three known rankings.

Professor Namangala says the ranking analysis was based on 13 calibrated performance indicators to measure an institution’s performance across the major four areas namely; teaching, research, citations and international outlook.

In a statement issued by UNZA Communications and Marketing Department, the other top-ranked African universities that took part in the ranking include the University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University, the University of Witwatersrand the University of Cape Coast, Aswan University, the University of Ibadan, University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of Lagos.

The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the seventh consecutive year.

Harvard University remains in second place, but the University of Cambridge jumps from joint fifth last year to joint third.

The highest new entry is Italy’s Humanitas University, ranked in the 201-250 bracket.