By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

In recent days, the much-respected human rights activist Laura Miti has suffered a barrage of vitriol and earsplitting invectives from one Saboi Imboela; a greenhorn who is desperately trying to carve a name for herself in the world of politics via the avenue of slander and confrontations!

A couple of weeks earlier, Saboi perturbed and indeed left many of us with jaws dropping when she alleged that there was a lunatic in State House! As if this wasn’t enough, she went to town describing the current president as a, “little little man that is so bitter, comes out and wants to revenge.” Where’s everyone getting all this courage to scandalize the head of state in such a manner? Anyway, we shall reserve this topic for another day, and rather focus on her disparaging remarks on Ms. Miti.

We suspect this feud was sparked-off by a prior Facebook posting by Miti ahead of the much-publicized press conference by some opposition party leaders whereby she opined as follows, “Guys and lady, please, we know you do not like HH. That has been well established. But it can’t be that all we hear from you are vitriolic insults against his person, and wild claims.”

Once the briefing was in full swing, she dropped another bombshell reiterating that the opposition leaders were doing a great job of being caustic, and were succeeding in demonstrating that they can be vicious in their attacks! Of course, this didn’t seem to sit down well with almighty Saboi – the only feminine stock present at the high table. Unbeknownst to her, Laura had just struck a raw nerve……..a vicious diatribe would ensue, accordingly.

“I’ve just seen the nonsense that Laura Miti has written,” she exclaimed. “The woman should resolve her long standing bad relationship with water before she picks fights with people. Wabe ifiko mayo.”

Can it get any worse than this? Anyway, just as the elders were trying to figure out what has become of the younger generation, she offloaded another salvo.

“Bana Kamudoti can’t fight for anyone’s rights because she has not guaranteed her own body to the right to bath,” she declared. “If she wants to join politics, let her do so than be a useless, dirty UPND cadre. Doti!”

Was it really Laura Miti under discussion, we shuddered at the thought. How could a person who is far much order than Saboi be bullied and ridiculed in such a manner?

We’ve a challenge comprehending Saboi’s definition of “doti” – uncleanliness! Is it simply failure to regularly come into contact with water or sporting the not so fanciful mukule and putting on simple clothes that look like they came from Salaula devoid of any sweet-smelling fragrances? We’ve no doubt Laura isn’t a pauper from Chibolya shanty compound that can’t afford Brazilian hair to spruce up her image or bio oil to rid her face of any acne and make her skin complexion resplendent! But does this really matter to her?

Genuine human rights activists or those that care about vulnerable people in society are not given to expensive tastes! Designer labels such as Louis Vuitton and posh cars straight from the showroom or living in breathtaking mansions in secluded neighborhoods don’t really bother them. They are usually at home pitching up in inexpensive attire as they hobnob with the poor in shanty compounds without worrying about any makeup or deodorant. If this is Saboi’s definition of “doti,” then Ms. Miti doesn’t owe her any explanation!

There are so many influential leaders in different spheres of life around the globe be it politics, business, religion or civil rights that have inspired and motivated the world in one way or another and yet they weren’t excited or bothered about any earthly possessions. We have in mind such luminaries as Mother Teresa, Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Julius Nyerere, Bill Gate and Mark Zuckerberg etc.

Locally, we had our very own Lucy Sichone – the indefatigable, fearless lawyer cum human rights activist who dared those in authority without necessarily having to resort to insults as she championed the cause of the poor. You saw her storming offices or appearing in court in her natural hair without any superficial heavy makeup on her face! Even our present-day activists such as Pilato or Michael Zulu cannot be said to worry about their outward appearances as this is inconsequential since what the heart beholds is what is essential. They are down to earth human beings that are keen to see justice prevail whether this shall benefit those in residential or slam areas!

Now, if those that aspire for public office such as Saboi Imboela can have the gall to dismiss others as scumbags, then we’ve to worry about those that they desperately seek to represent in the shanty compounds since most of them are the perfect representations of “doti” due to circumstances beyond their control.