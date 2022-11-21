9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 21, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

FAZ Bears Down on Hot-Head Alex Ngonga

By sports
55 views
0
Sports FAZ Bears Down on Hot-Head Alex Ngonga
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Alex Ngonga has been banned after his violent behaviour in Saturday’s Kitwe derby when he tore his Nkana jersey and kicked a TV boom microphone.

FAZ has slapped a provisional ban on the Nkana striker after playing out his violent antics live on TV in the Kitwe derby that his side lost 1-0 at home to Power Dynamos.

Ngonga stormed off the pitch in the 75th minute in disgust after he was substituted and replaced by Tresor Mbangi.

He then ripped his jersey and kicked SuperSport TV’s boom microphone on the touchline sending it sky-high.

FAZ General Secretary has officially written to Nkana to inform them of Ngonga’s provisional ban following his violent conduct at Nkana Stadium on November 19.

“We have received an official complaint from the Zambia Premier League about the misconduct, offensive behaviour and bringing the name of the game into disrepute by your player Alex Ng’onga who after being substituted tore his jersey and kicked the microphone for SuperSport,” Kashala said in his letter to Nkana.

“Due to the gravity of the matter, the secretariat is invoking Article 53 (4) and the player will be suspended from participating in any FAZ-organized game until the matter is concluded by the Disciplinary Committee.”

Previous articleUPND Engaging In Selective Bidding to favour friends – Canisius Banda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

FAZ Bears Down on Hot-Head Alex Ngonga

Alex Ngonga has been banned after his violent behaviour in Saturday's Kitwe derby when he tore his Nkana...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Limping Zesco United Set to Make More Changes

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United have indicated that more changes are coming to the beleaguered nine-time Zambian champions following Saturday's humiliating away loss at struggling Chambishi. Zesco were...
Read more

Power Dynamos Beat Nkana in Kitwe Derby To Go Top

Sports sports - 4
Power Dynamos stole the show in the Kitwe derby when beating archrivals Nkana 1-0 in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match in Wusakile. Striker Kennedy Musonda...
Read more

‘Paymaster’ Mwaba Talks About Power Dynamos’ Kitwe Derby Prospects

Sports sports - 0
Ex-Power Dynamos star Kellies Mwaba has warned that his old side’s current good form is not a guarantee that they will easily beat Nkana...
Read more

Moses Sichone says Chipolopolo’s Future Looking Bright

Sports sports - 1
Zambia interim coach Moses Sichone says Chipolopolo’s future looks bright in the wake of a 4-2 friendly match defeat against Israel on Thursday night...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.