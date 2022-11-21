Alex Ngonga has been banned after his violent behaviour in Saturday’s Kitwe derby when he tore his Nkana jersey and kicked a TV boom microphone.

FAZ has slapped a provisional ban on the Nkana striker after playing out his violent antics live on TV in the Kitwe derby that his side lost 1-0 at home to Power Dynamos.

Ngonga stormed off the pitch in the 75th minute in disgust after he was substituted and replaced by Tresor Mbangi.

He then ripped his jersey and kicked SuperSport TV’s boom microphone on the touchline sending it sky-high.

FAZ General Secretary has officially written to Nkana to inform them of Ngonga’s provisional ban following his violent conduct at Nkana Stadium on November 19.

“We have received an official complaint from the Zambia Premier League about the misconduct, offensive behaviour and bringing the name of the game into disrepute by your player Alex Ng’onga who after being substituted tore his jersey and kicked the microphone for SuperSport,” Kashala said in his letter to Nkana.

“Due to the gravity of the matter, the secretariat is invoking Article 53 (4) and the player will be suspended from participating in any FAZ-organized game until the matter is concluded by the Disciplinary Committee.”