Sunday, December 4, 2022
Updated:

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has condemned all teachers who were involved in examination malpractice during this year’s examination period.

NAQEZ Executive Director, Aaron Chansa said it is an abomination for professional teachers to engage in examination malpractices adding that the involvement of some teachers in aiding learners during examinations is a serious attack on the good image of the Teaching Profession in Zambia.

Mr Chansa, in a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka today said teachers must desist from such vices because they are a mirror of society and are guided by a Code of Ethics.

He expressed concern that some teachers ignored the warnings made by the union, the Ministry of Education, the Examinations Council of Zambia and the Teaching Council of Zambia against teachers’ engagement in examination malpractices.

“Last year, we warned against the tendency of some teachers who literally show learners during examinations, especially at Grade 7 level. It is sickening that even warnings by the Ministry of Education, the Examinations Council of Zambia and the Teaching Council of Zambia against teachers’ engaging in examination malpractices have been ignored by some teachers and some head teachers,” he explained.

Mr Chansa has since called on to rise and protect their profession by isolating, exposing and condemning those in the habit of promoting examination malpractices noting that faking results has terrible consequences on the learners, their families, the education sector and the nation.

“It is better that candidate’s fail or few pass an examination on their own to reflect academic realities than faking results. Faking academic results has terrible consequences on the learners and their families, and on education and the whole nation,” he said.

