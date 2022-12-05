Several diplomats accredited to Zambia have indicated that the country is poised for massive economic transformation.

Among the diplomats that predict Zambia’s economic growth is the United States of America – USA Ambassador to Zambia, Micheal Gonzales who said Zambia is destined for massive development.

Mr Gonzales has attributed the projected growth of Zambia’s economy to what he termed as “excellent strategies and policies” that the government is implementing.

The diplomat made this observation last evening during the 5th Annual Corporates and Diplomats’ Gala Dinner organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations held at Twangale park in Lusaka.

He said Zambia’s economic foundation is very strong and can be seen from the inflation rates that have continued to go down adding that this has seen an increased spike of businesses for both and investments from around the world.

“If the government is going to continue implementing these strategies, the country will go far in terms of development. And I would love for the government to continue engaging the private sector who are good partners for development.” Mr Gonzales said.

And Finish Ambassador to Zambia, Saana Halinen has observed that if the government continues with the implementation of its current policies, Zambia’s economy is undoubtedly poised for greater heights.

Ms Halinen also said the Zambian economy is very impressive, especially considering how the government managed to secure the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“There are a lot of challenges that have continued to affect different countries but Zambia has managed to put things in place in the midst of economic challenges which are very impressive,” Ms Halinen said.



Meanwhile, Diplomats accredited to Zambia have commended the government for the strong strides it has made in promoting peace and security in the country.

Finland Ambassador to Zambia, Saana Halinen observed that Zambia has for a long time now been a haven of peace in the region adding that other countries should follow suit.

Ms Halinen noted that Zambia has handled peace, security and democracy so well that even in the midst of global conflicts, the country is still stable.

ZANIS reports that Ms Halinen said this last evening on the sidelines of the 5th Corporates and Diplomats Gala Dinner held at Twangale Park in Lusaka.

“Zambia is in a very good position right now to share knowledge on how it has managed to deal with peace, security and democracy. So Zambia has a very prominent role to play in bringing this message of peace and democracy.” Ms Halinen said.

And the Czech Ambassador to Zambia, Pavel Prochazka said President Hakainde Hichilema made a strong stance in his speeches that there can never be development in any country if there is no peace and stability in the country.

Mr. Prochazka observed that the government has not only contributed peace in the country but also has been sending peacekeepers out there to ensure that peace in other countries is also maintained.

“Zambia has a strong stance when it comes to promoting peace, security and democracy and this can be evidenced by the conducive peaceful environment that we have continued to enjoy here and also the fact that government has continued to send peacekeepers to different countries to go and maintain peace,” Mr Prochaka noted.

Meanwhile, United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gozales says Gender Based Violence is a subject matter not only in Zambia but also globally.

Mr Gozales observed that to fight GBV, a lot of sensitization is required by educating people on what behavior is acceptable.

“Service providers should be educated together with the general public including boys and girls on what respectfully and what is not respectfully adding that this will help reduce the number of GBV cases,” Mr Gozales said.