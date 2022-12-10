9.5 C
Opposition political parties should give solutions not criticism – NAREP

The National Restoration Party – NAREP Secretary General says opposition political parties should come up with alternatives when criticising the government.

UPND Alliance partner NAREP Secretary General Martin Mulenga explained that the opposition political parties are government in waiting who need to offer solutions on things that they feel are not working out especially on the problems that the Zambian people might be facing.

Speaking in an interview on Millennium TV, Mr Mulenga stated that most of the time, the opposition always try to destruct the government as they also come out in a manner that demean individuals.

“The biggest opposition political party today, the Patriotic Front was in government less than two years ago, but they have failed to internalize their loss as they are still grappling with issues of are we outside government, and if wl0aae are outside government what are the challenges that are outside government, they are now in a state of confusion,” he said

Mr Mulenga noted that the PF members should internalize the loss by accepting that they lost the election, adding that they should allow the UPND to govern.

“The PF cannot talk about carderism and corruption as they are not the right people to talk about that because corruption under the PF was a way of life,” he noted

He said that the PF can only rebrand by removing the entire national and provincial executive committes and allow other people to take over, as this move will also enable the Zambian people to say that they have a different opposition political party, as this is not how the PF was.

“I would advice the PF to take leave even for about 7 months to take introspection about the things they did,” Mr Mulenga said

Mr Mulenga cited that the Zambian people are looking out for things that will help them have proper checks and balances, not in the manner that the PF are doing things.

1 COMMENT

  1. Did UPND do this during their time in opposition? The best opposition party in Zambia was actually PF during MMD because the country progressed on issue based politics. This new way was created by UPND so you reap what you sow.

