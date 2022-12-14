9.5 C
Immigration charges Zambian man for facilitating human trafficking

By Chief Editor
The Department of Immigration has charged a 31-year-old Zambian man for harbouring, conduct facilitating trafficking, and aiding and abetting.

John Mukulama of 12 Miles area, Chibombo District was apprehended on December 9, 2022 after being found at a partially completed house in 12 Miles, in which Immigration Officers found eight Ethiopians and six Somalis.

Acting Immigrations Public Relations Officer Josephine Malambo said the Immigration Officers responded to a call from the owner of the house, who discovered the foreign nationals in her house, which she had rented out to a Zambian woman currently only known as Doreen Mwanza.

Ms Malambo said the owner became concerned when John Mukulama, the caretaker, denied her access to the house, prompting her to peep through the window.

“At that point, she saw the foreign nationals and immediately informed Immigration Officers, who rushed to the scene.

“John Mukulama is currently detained pending court appearance, while the eight (8) Ethiopians and six (6) Somalis are at Mwembeshi Correctional Facility pending further immigration formalities.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Doreen Mwanza remains at large,” she said.

The Immigrations has warned perpetrators of transnational organized crimes such as human trafficking and smuggling to desist from these grave crimes as they will be arrested.

The Department is determined and shall continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators to book.

