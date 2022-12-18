9.5 C
President Hichilema leaves US for Zambia

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema has left the United States of America (USA) for Zambia where he attended the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit and held several bilateral engagements.

The President was seen off at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC by Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister, Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe and officials from the Zambia embassy in Washington DC.

During his six-day working visit to the USA, President Hichilema took a series of engagements which resulted in the country clinching a deal of US$150 million investment into the mining sector.

The President was also among invited Heads of State who interacted with US President Joseph Biden during a state banquet at White House.

Other than the summit, President Hichilema also held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, Finance Secretary, Janet Yellen, and other US senior government officials.

The President also held talks with World Bank President, David Malpass, Congress representatives and other developmental partners.

